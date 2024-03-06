Aberdeen budget: Bucksburn Swimming Pool reopening cash guaranteed and NO sports centres to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget: Bucksburn Swimming Pool reopening cash guaranteed and NO sports centres to close

City councillors agreed to award Sport Aberdeen nearly £4.6million to retain all its venues and revamp the closed pool.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Bucksburn Swimming Pool was boarded up after the closure last April.
Bucksburn Swimming Pool was boarded up after the closure last April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Millions of pounds have been pledged to sports bosses to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool – and to prevent any other closures this year.

Aberdeen City Council met today to set the budget for the year ahead, and considered a range of options aimed at filling a £25.3m financial gap.

One of the proposals put forward by finance chiefs was a 25% cut to Sport Aberdeen’s funding from April.

Last year, a £700,000 cut led to the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool being closed.

Chief executive of the leisure charity, Keith Heslop, warned that another blow would be “catastrophic” – and would lead to more closures.

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop told the Press and Journal that a funding cut would cause its facilities to close. Image: Emma Goodman/DC Thomson

However, the SNP and Lib Dem ruling partnership agreed to continue its support – and even added an additional £80,000 boost.

In total, Sport Aberdeen will receive about £4.6m over the next 12 months.

The money will safeguard all of its city facilities including its Get Active venues, swimming pools and the popular Linx Ice Arena.

Vital funding for Aberdeen’s sports and leisure facilities

Finance convener, SNP councillor Alex McLellan, unveiled the welcome cash injection.

He explained that the money would help reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool, which was a victim of the partnership’s harsh budget cuts this time last year.

Councillor Alex McLellan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr McLellan explained: “Our budget maintains Sport Aberdeen’s funding, to deliver sports and leisure activities across the city.

“As well as providing them specifically with the funding to run Bucksburn Swimming Pool following its refurbishment.”

Proposed cut met with backlash

SNP councillor John Cook slammed the suggestion of trimming any funding, saying any slash in cash would negatively impact those who rely on the charity’s vital services.

Councillor John Cooke spoke out in support of Sport Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He said: “Sport Aberdeen provides cut rates for people on low incomes and on benefits.

“They participate in a programme that provides services to the long-term unemployed, and run an extremely good programme for care experienced children and young people.

“If you go to the vaccination and wellbeing hub you will find Sport Aberdeen working side-by-side with the health and social care partnership.

“If you cut Sport Aberdeen funding, those are the types of things that are going to be lost because they simply won’t be able to afford it.”

The partnership budget was later agreed meaning the charity will now receive the crucial cash.

What happened to Bucksburn Swimming Pool?

During last year’s controversial budget meeting, the council partnership agreed plans to close Bucksburn Swimming Pool, along with six libraries.

Doors to the pool closed a month later and the facility was drained and stripped out over the following months.

Campaigners have hailed the surprise decision to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
Campaigners hailed the surprise decision to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

But, councillors agreed to reopen the valuable community venue again in December.

However, a question mark remained over the site until today – with the announcement that the council will pay Sport Aberdeen to recommission it.

Protesters launched a legal challenge against the council, and it is believed the looming court battle helped to influence the U-turn.

It is understood that the pool may not open again until the end of the year or early 2025.

Aberdeen budget: Bus lane fines to almost double, Berryden roadworks shelved and VSA charity loses out

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead town centre.
How would you spend £20m of government cash in Peterhead?
CR0047097 Ben Hendry. Aberdeen. Annual budget vote at Aberdeen Town House. Wednesday 6th March 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen budget: Bus lane fines to almost double, Berryden roadworks shelved and VSA charity…
Oil platform.
North Sea energy expert says windfall tax move ignores 'bigger picture'
Banff Morrisons plans are recommended for refusal.
Banff Morrisons plans could be rejected amid flooding and traffic fears
Brown garden waste bins in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen budget: Relief for residents as £30 brown bin 'garden tax' AXED
2
Police van, bike and car at scene of crash
Teenager taken to hospital after crash with motorcycle and car in Torry
CR0046801 Ashleigh Barbour. Aberdeen. Fire at Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen. The road is currently closed to traffic from the junction at Ashgrove Road and Cattofield Terrace. Monday 29th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby rescued in fatal flat fire taken to hospital by police on day of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who went drink-driving to celebrate job interview success gets the sack
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
£150k of drugs found in police raid on Tillydrone home
Indonesian Navy's largest sail training ship Bima Suci at Aberdeen Harbour in July 2023. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
500 days to go: All we know so far about the Tall Ships coming…

Conversation