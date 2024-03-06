Aberdeen budget: Bucksburn Swimming Pool reopening cash guaranteed and NO sports centres to close

Millions of pounds have been pledged to sports bosses to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool – and to prevent any other closures this year.

Aberdeen City Council met today to set the budget for the year ahead, and considered a range of options aimed at filling a £25.3m financial gap.

One of the proposals put forward by finance chiefs was a 25% cut to Sport Aberdeen’s funding from April.

Last year, a £700,000 cut led to the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool being closed.

Chief executive of the leisure charity, Keith Heslop, warned that another blow would be “catastrophic” – and would lead to more closures.

However, the SNP and Lib Dem ruling partnership agreed to continue its support – and even added an additional £80,000 boost.

In total, Sport Aberdeen will receive about £4.6m over the next 12 months.

The money will safeguard all of its city facilities including its Get Active venues, swimming pools and the popular Linx Ice Arena.

Vital funding for Aberdeen’s sports and leisure facilities

Finance convener, SNP councillor Alex McLellan, unveiled the welcome cash injection.

He explained that the money would help reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool, which was a victim of the partnership’s harsh budget cuts this time last year.

Mr McLellan explained: “Our budget maintains Sport Aberdeen’s funding, to deliver sports and leisure activities across the city.

“As well as providing them specifically with the funding to run Bucksburn Swimming Pool following its refurbishment.”

Proposed cut met with backlash

SNP councillor John Cook slammed the suggestion of trimming any funding, saying any slash in cash would negatively impact those who rely on the charity’s vital services.

He said: “Sport Aberdeen provides cut rates for people on low incomes and on benefits.

“They participate in a programme that provides services to the long-term unemployed, and run an extremely good programme for care experienced children and young people.

“If you go to the vaccination and wellbeing hub you will find Sport Aberdeen working side-by-side with the health and social care partnership.

“If you cut Sport Aberdeen funding, those are the types of things that are going to be lost because they simply won’t be able to afford it.”

The partnership budget was later agreed meaning the charity will now receive the crucial cash.

What happened to Bucksburn Swimming Pool?

During last year’s controversial budget meeting, the council partnership agreed plans to close Bucksburn Swimming Pool, along with six libraries.

Doors to the pool closed a month later and the facility was drained and stripped out over the following months.

But, councillors agreed to reopen the valuable community venue again in December.

However, a question mark remained over the site until today – with the announcement that the council will pay Sport Aberdeen to recommission it.

Protesters launched a legal challenge against the council, and it is believed the looming court battle helped to influence the U-turn.

It is understood that the pool may not open again until the end of the year or early 2025.