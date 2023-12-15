Traffic chaos in Inverurie as four sets of roadworks cause gridlock

Traffic chaos is set to continue in Inverurie as roadworks in the town have now been extended.

Vehicles have been brought to a standstill in the Aberdeenshire town due to gasworks and pothole repairs.

There are currently four sets of roadworks taking place in the town, which is causing long tailbacks on the high street leading towards both ends of the bypass.

Where are the roadworks taking place?

SGN is currently carrying out gas work repairs on the high street, as vehicles are waiting up to 25 minutes to move through that part of Inverurie.

Close by, motorists are also being hit with a road closure due to pothole repairs being undertaken on the Oldmeldrum Road.

These works have now been extended for an extra seven days due to weather related delays.

Councillor Judy Whyte said: “We are all facing an unfortunate situation with multiple road works by different organisations happening in and around the town at the same time.

“I and my fellow Inverurie and District Counillors are asking questions about whether work like this can be coordinated in future to minimise disruption to businesses, residents and visitors especially at such a busy time of year for our town.

“However, we must be cognizant that some of the ongoing work may be unavoidable emergency repairs creating a cumulative effect”.

There are two more sets of roadworks which seem to be causing travel delays in Inverurie.

A three-way traffic control system is in place on Blackhall Road, as well as another set of traffic lights on Westfield Road.