Traffic chaos in Inverurie as four sets of roadworks cause gridlock

Roadworks in the town have been extended for another week due to weather related delays.

By Shanay Taylor
Traffic on Inverurie high street.
Roadworks is causing delays in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson.

Traffic chaos is set to continue in Inverurie as roadworks in the town have now been extended.

Vehicles have been brought to a standstill in the Aberdeenshire town due to gasworks and pothole repairs.

There are currently four sets of roadworks taking place in the town, which is causing long tailbacks on the high street leading towards both ends of the bypass.

Traffic on Blackhall Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Where are the roadworks taking place?

SGN is currently carrying out gas work repairs on the high street, as vehicles are waiting up to 25 minutes to move through that part of Inverurie.

Close by, motorists are also being hit with a road closure due to pothole repairs being undertaken on the Oldmeldrum Road.

These works have now been extended for an extra seven days due to weather related delays.

Traffic lights are in place throughout town. Image: DC Thomson.

Councillor Judy Whyte said: “We are all facing an unfortunate situation with multiple road works by different organisations happening in and around the town at the same time.

“I and my fellow Inverurie and District Counillors are asking questions about whether work like this can be coordinated in future to minimise disruption to businesses, residents and visitors especially at such a busy time of year for our town.

“However, we must be cognizant that some of the ongoing work may be unavoidable emergency repairs creating a cumulative effect”.

To go with story by Shanay Taylor. Traffic in Inverurie. Picture shows; Traffic in Inverurie.. Inverurie.. Shanay Taylor/DCT Media Date; 15/12/2023

There are two more sets of roadworks which seem to be causing travel delays in Inverurie.

A three-way traffic control system is in place on Blackhall Road, as well as another set of traffic lights on Westfield Road.

Danestone delays: Traffic chaos after two-car crash on Persley Bridge

A picture of Polmont Young Offender's Institution.
Persley Bridge
Peri Peri Original on Hutcheon Street.
Eilidh Shannon, 12, from Meikle Wartle, got two awards at the RSPCA Young Photographer Competition. Supplied by Catherine Hambly
First Bus in Aberdeen.
The Ship Inn in Banff and Knowes Hotel owner Wayne Stewart.
Fishers and their nets on the quayside in Peterhead.f
Shaun Cowie leaves court.
Campaigners rallied to save their pool within hours of the closure being announced... Nine months later, their persistence has paid off.
A police officer stands guard next to a section of fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Picture date: Thursday December 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Aberdeen . Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
