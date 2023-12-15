Evelyn Crighton Young, Torry Academy guidance teacher, dies age 98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Evelyn Crighton Young, Torry Academy guidance teacher, dies age 98

She was one of the first women elders in the Church of Scotland

By Lindsay Bruce
Evelyn Crighton Young, formerly of Torry Academy.
Evelyn Crighton Young, formerly of Torry Academy.

One of the first female church elders in Aberdeen and longstanding guidance teacher of Torry Academy, Evelyn Crighton Young, has died aged 98.

The former Sunday School teacher lived, worked and worshipped in Aberdeen all of her life.

Faith-filled start in life

Evelyn Crighton Young, born on March 4 1925 in Victoria Road, Torry, to engineer David Young and his wife Evelyn. The couple baptised their only child in the Free Church.

Evelyn attended Walker Road Primary School then Central School in Belmont Street.

Evelyn Young as a child in Torry.

By this point, part of West Church of St Andrew, known as Langstane Kirk, she was involved with Sunday School then the youth fellowship.

Academically accomplished, university soon followed. She graduated with a Master of Arts from Aberdeen in 1945.

Set on teaching, Evelyn qualified in maths and science, beginning her career in primary schools before joining the staff at Old Aberdeen Junior Secondary.

Ever resourceful

Beginning working life at a time when rationing was still under way Evelyn found herself teaching in a desperately cold classroom. In need of mats underfoot to stave off the chill, she came up with the resourceful idea to save up her clothes ration vouchers to buy an industrial, heavyweight lab coat.

In 1950 Evelyn moved with her parents to Broomhill Road, where she continued to live after their deaths.

Evelyn Crighton Young, second from left, with her family on Broomhill Road, Aberdeen.

Her next teaching post was at Ruthrieston Junior Secondary. Her teaching vocation flourished in – and out – of school.

She began teaching at Sunday School, eventually becoming president of Aberdeen Sunday School Union, and of the Woman’s Guild. Though she “did not shout about her faith” strong convictions underpinned her life.

Trailblazer

In 1970 she was among the first women ordained as elders by the Church of Scotland, and for 10 years Evelyn was part of the team that led worship and witness in the absence of a minister.

That same year she was appointed principal teacher of guidance at Torry Academy where she remained until retirement in 1985.

Retiring from Torry Academy, Miss Young.

During her time there she ran a hillwalking club and oversaw the transportation of pupils by bus to Belmont Street School for classes. She fondly recalled memories of taking register as the vehicle bumped over the cobbles of Market Street.

Life after work

Music was an important feature of Evelyn’s life. She took up the violin at primary school and sang in the choir at West Saint Andrew, as well as with the Saint Nicholas Singers.

On the closure of the Langstane Kirk, Evelyn joined the Methodist Church on Crown Terrace. There she played an active part in church life and formed many close friendships.

Evelyn loved to cultivate and spend time in her garden.

In her retirement, she studied theology at Aberdeen University, and featured regularly on Dial Good News – NorthSound’s religious broadcast.

Respected teacher

Close friend Daphne Cowking paid tribute to her friend.

“I met Evelyn when she joined Crown Terrace Methodist Church. She was an incredibly thoughtful person who had a rare quality of never seeming to be worried about anything. She had a calmness that commanded respect as a teacher, but that made her a wonderful friend.

Celebrating her 93rd birthday, Evelyn Crighton Young.

“Evelyn always made us marvel. She was incredibly good on the computer, even contributing to church activities by Zoom into her 90s. Her wider family remained very important to her, and she was still in touch with some former pupils.”

Final farewell

With declining mobility, Evelyn moved into Rubislaw Park Care Home in February 2019 on condition that she could attend church each Sunday and could access good wifi.

Following a short illness she passed away aged 98. A celebration of her life took place on November 28 at Aberdeen Crematorium.

Her eulogy concluded that she will be remembered as “faithful, compassionate and organised.”

You can read the notice of her death here.

More from Obituaries

Singer, lecturer and former theatre production manager Jamie Hayes of Arbroath died after collapsing during a performance in a pub in the town.
Arbroath singer Jamie Hayes dies after collapsing during pub gig
Iain MacAskill, one of the most influential figures in the development of the Highlands and Islands.
Gaelic's 'most significant' champion, Iain MacAskill, dies age 84
Good Samaritan Margaret Smith, 99.
Margaret Smith, physics lecturer and real life 'Good Samaritan', dies at 99
Former Orkney councillor Cyril Annal (image: Used with permission of Annal family)
Councillor and historian: Tributes paid to Orkney's Cyril Annal
A place to remember Dave Dawson, Ellon lollipop man.
A place to remember Dave Dawson: Ellon lollipop man who loved Christmas
Sarah Ewen RVM, known as Sadie, of Kingswells.
Housekeeper to the Queen Mother, Sadie Ewen of Kingswells, dies 89
Billy Smith, who performed in the north of Scotland and beyond, as Billy G.
'Warm hearted' Huntly musician Billy Smith, dies age 75
Annie Allan - known to friends and family as Nannie.
Nannie Allan, Banff department store stalwart, dies 88
Ena Fordyce of Monymusk has died aged 95.
Ena Fordyce, who spent her lifetime in Monymusk parish, dies aged 95
Man of the sea Johnny Winton.
Nautical tributes for Aberdeen trawlerman Johnny Winton