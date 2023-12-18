Oh buoy! What is this giant object washed up on Aberdeen beach?

A giant object, which has been the subject of “a number of reports” over the past few weeks, has appeared on a beach in Aberdeen.

The yellow object – believed to be around 7ft tall – was spotted by a passerby on the beach between Murcar and Royal Aberdeen golf clubs in the north of the Granite City today.

However, it appears that the buoy was a victim of Storm Babet – which hit the north-east back in October – and has been missing from its North Sea home since the adverse weather conditions struck.

It was spotted this morning by Nathan Bruce, as he took his Labrador dog Barley on a walk.

He said: “From a distance I thought it was a pillbox (concrete structures that are dotted along the beach), but as we got closer I could see it was yellow.

“Barley ran towards it and I thought ‘what on earth is that – it’s massive’.”

‘Never seen anything like it’

A regular walker in the area, Mr Bruce said he has “never seen anything like it” on the beach before, however he added: “Though since recent storms, this stretch of the beach has been covered by debris including incredibly large trees.”

Whilst walking up the sand dunes, the facilities manager at King’s Church in Bridge of Don saw another one floating at sea.

Coastguard confirmed that it “went off station” near Blackdog in Aberdeenshire and it now appears to be making its way round the coastline.

It is certainly getting the attention of people, with Aberdeen Coastguard saying they have been made aware of its presence by members of the public.

A spokesman for the maritime emergency service told The P&J: “Over the last few weeks there’s been a number of reports about this.”