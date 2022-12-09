Peterculter care home wins national award for staff and resident partnership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A care home in Peterculter has won a national award for allowing its residents and staff to “shape the service” together.

Birch House Care Home collected the Specialist Service of the Year Award at a special ceremony hosted by Scottish Care.

Run by Sanctuary Care, the home supports adults with learning difficulties and encourages the residents to work in partnership with staff.

Those who live there play an active role in deciding how Birch House feels, from choosing the decor to interviewing potential staff members.

Pat Hutchison, the home manager, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to win. I am immensely proud of how the staff and residents are shaping the service together.

“This is about championing the abilities of our residents and what they can do – they are living their best lives and we are enormously proud of how much we have achieved together.

“They are delighted with their roles and how they contribute to how their home is run – it gives them such a sense of belonging, purpose and achievement and truly enriches their lives.”

At the ceremony in Glasgow, resident Pauline Clyne was joined by members of the Birch House team who she said help “empower” her and the other residents.

She added: “I was so happy to attend the awards and was so happy and emotional that we won.”