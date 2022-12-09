Peterculter care home wins national award for staff and resident partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterculter care home wins national award for staff and resident partnership

By Ellie Milne
December 9, 2022, 12:24 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:53 pm
Deputy Manager Lynne Hunter, resident Pauline Clyne and manager Pat Hutchison at the ceremony in Glasgow. Image: Sanctuary Care.
Deputy Manager Lynne Hunter, resident Pauline Clyne and manager Pat Hutchison at the ceremony in Glasgow. Image: Sanctuary Care.

A care home in Peterculter has won a national award for allowing its residents and staff to “shape the service” together.

Birch House Care Home collected the Specialist Service of the Year Award at a special ceremony hosted by Scottish Care.

Run by Sanctuary Care, the home supports adults with learning difficulties and encourages the residents to work in partnership with staff.

Those who live there play an active role in deciding how Birch House feels, from choosing the decor to interviewing potential staff members.

Pat Hutchison, the home manager, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to win. I am immensely proud of how the staff and residents are shaping the service together.

“This is about championing the abilities of our residents and what they can do – they are living their best lives and we are enormously proud of how much we have achieved together.

“They are delighted with their roles and how they contribute to how their home is run – it gives them such a sense of belonging, purpose and achievement and truly enriches their lives.”

At the ceremony in Glasgow, resident Pauline Clyne was joined by members of the Birch House team who she said help “empower” her and the other residents.

She added: “I was so happy to attend the awards and was so happy and emotional that we won.”

