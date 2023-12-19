Future of A9 dualling project will be unveiled tomorrow

The full timetable to upgrade all single carriage sections of the A9 will be unveiled in Holyrood on Wednesday.

The delayed project is among the most expensive commitments made by the SNP government.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison confirmed a statement on the next nine stages will be made while she set out spending plans for the year ahead.

She said the budget allow for work to begin on the Tomatin-Moy section, near Inverness, and promised investment in the next phases.

It is understood a new completion date will be in the statement.

‘Critical work’

In parliament on Tuesday, Ms Robison said: “Recognising the needs of the Highland economy, we will progress the next phase of the A9 dualling programme in 2024-25, including commencing construction on the Tomatin to Moy section and advancing procurement and land acquisition for further sections.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition will be making a statement to Parliament tomorrow.”

Other roads promises include continuing “critical work” on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

MSPs are carrying on a probe into the costs and delays of the long-promised A9 plan.

Jackson Carlaw, who is leading the committee inquiry, said: “It is welcome news that the Cabinet Secretary will deliver this long awaited statement, updating Parliament on the A9 Dualling Project.

“The Committee remains committed to continuing our inquiry into the A9, on behalf of Petitioner Laura Hansler, and we look forward to seeing the detail of the statement before inviting the Cabinet Secretary to give further evidence in the New Year.”

The statement to parliament comes a week after the inquiry revealed SNP leaders had known since 2018 that the target to dual the A9 by 2025 was “unachievable”.

It was only in February this year that the government announced the target could not be met due to economic pressures.