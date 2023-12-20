Man charged in connection with thefts in Buckie

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a series of thefts in Buckie.

Following a police investigation into a housebreaking and thefts in the north-east town police first arrested then charged the man.

Police put out a statement today saying the man was due to appear in court yesterday.

The incidents took place between Friday December 8 and Saturday December 9.

The man had been due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday December 19.

Detective Constable Jon Pinder of Fraserburgh CID said: “I would like to thank members of the local community for their cooperation and assistance during our investigation.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public of the importance of ensuring their property is locked and secure to try and deter people from committing these types of crimes.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding criminality in their area, please contact us by calling 101.”