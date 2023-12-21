First look: ‘Whisky Bothy’ brings boutique distilleries into one Stonehaven spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look: ‘Whisky Bothy’ brings boutique distilleries into one Stonehaven spot

Owner Craig Roy says the aim of his new venture is to create a 'one-stop shop' for local spirits.

By Bailey Moreton
whisky bothy stonehaven
Craig Roy, owner of the WHisky Bothy in Stonehaven, wated to create a one-stop-shop for local boutique liquors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Stonehaven businessman has opened a ‘one-stop’ whisky shop.

The Whisky Bothy has opened in the Aberdeenshire town and sources boutique whiskies, gins and rums from local distilleries, bringing them into one spot for “tourists and locals alike”.

Craig Roy is behind the venture.

He said: “You know how it is when you’re touring around Scotland and you find a nice local thing that you don’t get anywhere else? My aim is to bring those into one location.”

whisky bothy stonehaven
Craig Roy has a variety of local whiskys, gins, rums and vodkas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Originally from Cumbernauld, Craig used to work in the pub trade. He cut his teeth in several spots around Aberdeen before pivoting career wise, working as a mechanic for several companies and ran his own motorcycle repair business.

Craig is now focusing on the Whisky Bothy, with tourism surrounding distilleries – particularly Scotch whisky – seeing a boom in recent years.

He said he’s positive about the business scene in Stonehaven as a whole.

He said: “There’s been a lot of new small businesses popping up in Stonehaven and they all seem to be doing well. I didn’t really want to start working for someone else again so it’s something new.”

A hard job – but someone has to do it…

Sourcing products has meant lots of travelling and meeting with distillers.

Craig said: “There are products you just don’t know are out there – I’ve got gin coming from Orkney, whisky from Aberdeenshire, rums from all over.

Whisky Bothy
Craig Roy saus there are a number of new products popping up all the time, with rums and vodkas now being brewed by local distilleries. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Vodka is the one I’m looking out for at the moment, which is proving quite difficult.

“But there are some suppliers that have got some nice ones out there, and not what you’d expect from a Scottish distiller.”

Inverness city centre: Thriving or in trouble?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A video still of the Rowan Gorilla VII crane boom collapse.
'Accident waiting to happen': Valaris fined £130,000 after North Sea crane catastrophe
rolex
Daughter in desperate search for dad's Rolex 'stolen' during Aberdeen hospital visit
Danestone Community Council members Laura Davison, Sarah-Jane Foxen, Joe McWilliam and Kathryn Duncan next to the proposed battery storage facility site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bridge of Don residents living in fear of battery storage blaze as piggery set…
Marischal College, at the east end of Aberdeen city centre, is council headquarters. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen City Council employee accused of embezzling more than £1 million
Brydon Esson, Jaxon and Chantelle Lee
Aberdeen mum issues warning after cash machine scammers con autistic son out of £300
A bag of cocaine
Detectives felt effects of cocaine after Aberdeen dealer hurled block of powder and it…
Aberdam loading up cars with festive food parcels.
Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?
Retiree May Watt (R) and Ellon Academy headteacher Pauline Buchan (L)
Final bell for Ellon Academy teacher who has retired after 50 years
Snow falling outside the Music Hall on Union Street
Snow and ice warning issued for Mad Friday
Leon Grant, left, wants to buy and demolish the derelict property where Jill Barclay was murdered.
Jill Barclay's partner slams council for failed murder scene demolition bid

Conversation