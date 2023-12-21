Ross County boss Derek Adams in favour of an expanded Scottish Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Derek Adams in favour of an expanded Scottish Premiership

The Staggies manager is keen to see more teams added to the Premiership, in line with the views of his Livingston counterpart David Martindale.

Paul Chalk
Ross County boss Derek Adams,
Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Derek Adams believes expanding the Scottish Premiership would raise the standard for fans.

The Ross County manager hit the headlines over the weekend after he slammed the standard of football he’s seen since returning from a nine-year spell managing in England, most recently with League Two club Morecambe.

He labelled the standard “shocking” after County were edged out 1-0 at home to Dundee with a stoppage-time goal from Joe Shaughnessy.

He even suggested Morecambe were “100 times better” than the group of players at County, which he has inherited from Malky Mackay, who was sacked last month.

Adams has since apologised to his players for that remark, although his views on poor standards, he said, were made in the context of the five games he’s bossed since taking over.

Ahead of this Saturday’s home clash with Hibs, County are 10th in the division, only one point above 11th-placed Motherwell.

Talks of a bigger top-flight are never silent and they have been voiced afresh by Livingston manager David Martindale, who feels a league larger than 12 clubs would not only raise the standards but provide a bit more job security for managers.

Competitive Scottish Championship

Adams agrees that adding clubs from the competitive second-tier would be a step in the right direction for Scottish football.

He said: “I do think it would make it more open. Teams could play with a wee bit more risk and play more expansive football.

“Teams that play more expansive are those with more resources and better players.

“The other teams are all of a muchness and we’re trying to get the best out of them.

“I think an expanded league would help us. Financially, it wouldn’t help all teams, but we have got to look to the bigger picture in Scottish football.

“Look at the Scottish Championship. It’s very competitive this year. There are a lot of teams that compete very well in our top league. I think (a bigger Premiership) would help the product.”

Finances are barrier to expansion bid

While Adams would welcome such a move, he believes too many top-table clubs would not want to risk the loss of income which comes from being within a 12-club division.

He added: “It would help the flow of the game. You would see a more entertaining game.

“You would see teams play in a different style.

“At this moment, we’re worried the quality between so many teams are similar and it’s small margins to win games.

“If the league was expanded, you would see a bigger space between the bottom teams and the middle teams. That would help us.

“Finances are the biggest problem. Teams don’t want to give up the finances you gain from being in a 12-team league.”

Ross County’s Derek Adams says sorry to players after outburst

Festive points won’t impact transfers

The Staggies manager, meanwhile,  explained the amount of points his team earn from games against Hibs, Rangers and Hearts ahead of the New Year won’t impact on his transfer activity in the winter window.

He said: “It will have no bearing on it.

“We have a group of players here who are contracted. And we have to get the best out of them going forward.

“We have performed well in stages since we came in. We should have taken more from the game against Dundee on Saturday. There are a group of teams fighting against each other.”

County seek to cut the gap between themselves and Hibs, who are sixth, to four points when the sides meet at the Global Energy Stadium this Saturday.

Next Wednesday, they face Viaplay Cup winners Rangers at Ibrox three days before a trip to Tynecastle to tackle Hearts.

