Snow and ice warning issued for Mad Friday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Grampian and the Highlands.

By Ellie Milne
Snow falling outside the Music Hall on Union Street
Be aware of potential snow and ice if you are heading out this Mad Friday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Those planning to hit the town for Mad Friday have been warned of potential disruption due to snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow showers and icy stretches which covers much of Grampian, the Highlands and islands.

Wintry conditions are expected to hit throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning.

A warning comes into effect across Shetland from 3pm today until 10am on Saturday.

The snow and ice is then forecast to move further south with a further warning in place across Orkney and parts of the mainland from 9pm on Friday.

This is expected to last until midday on Saturday.

Met Office screenshot
The yellow weather warnings for snow and ice cover much of Grampian, the Highlands and islands. Image: Met Office.

Potential disruption due to snow and ice warning

Residents in the north and north-east have been told to expect icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

This could lead to longer journey times and disruption to public transport, as well as potential slips and falls.

Potential snow over the next couple of days may be the only time the white stuff makes an appearance this festive season.

Aberdeen in particular is forecast to experience unseasonably mild weather on Christmas Day.

Bookies odds for a white Christmas in the Granite City have are at 20/1 with a 4.76% chance of rain.

Conversation