Final bell for Ellon Academy teacher who has retired after 50 years

After a 50-year career in education, the final bell has come as Ellon Academy teacher May Watt retires.

Ms Watt, 71, has been shaping young minds for five decades, starting her career in her hometown of Peterhead at the Central School.

She also worked at Peterhead Academy before eventually ending up in Ellon as a modern languages teacher and then as a guidance teacher.

Having a deep love for languages and after obtaining a degree in Aberdeen, Ms Watt confesses teaching was not the obvious choice for a career and that she “drifted into the teaching profession”.

She said: “It was the kind of job that, at the time, if you did languages, you became a languages teacher – so I did.

“I was out on teaching practice in Ellon and there was a job advertised, and not knowing the procedures for a probationer teacher, I decided to apply for it and got it.”

At Ellon Academy she climbed the teaching food chain, achieving senior teacher status before moving to her final position.

“I enjoyed the interaction with the pupils and, whilst I enjoyed languages, my priority was always the welfare of the children.

“The different influences in society have changed, and young people change too, but children still have the same problems to overcome.

Retirement will be filled with Peterhead games

“Teaching is a very rewarding job; I get a lot of satisfaction from it and especially seeing the pupils thrive.”

Since news of her retirement got out, Ms Watt has been overwhelmed by the kindness and messages she has received from current students, colleagues and former pupils.

Aside from teaching, Ms Watt’s other main passion is Peterhead FC, she says retirement will free her up to attend even more games.

She added: “My calendar is filling up quickly; I’m looking forward to spending time with family and friends.

“I’m feeling a bit guilty because I’m excited about retirement, but I’ll really miss the interaction and contact with my colleagues and young people.”