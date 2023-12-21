Final bell for Ellon Academy teacher who has retired after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final bell for Ellon Academy teacher who has retired after 50 years

May Watt worked as a guidance teacher at Ellon Academy but will now devote her time to supporting the Blue Toon.

By Ross Hempseed
Retiree May Watt (R) and Ellon Academy headteacher Pauline Buchan (L)
May Watt (right) and Ellon Academy headteacher Pauline Buchan. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

After a 50-year career in education, the final bell has come as Ellon Academy teacher May Watt retires.

Ms Watt, 71, has been shaping young minds for five decades, starting her career in her hometown of Peterhead at the Central School.

She also worked at Peterhead Academy before eventually ending up in Ellon as a modern languages teacher and then as a guidance teacher.

Having a deep love for languages and after obtaining a degree in Aberdeen, Ms Watt confesses teaching was not the obvious choice for a career and that she “drifted into the teaching profession”.

She said: “It was the kind of job that, at the time, if you did languages, you became a languages teacher – so I did.

“I was out on teaching practice in Ellon and there was a job advertised, and not knowing the procedures for a probationer teacher, I decided to apply for it and got it.”

Outside of Ellon Academy.
Ellon Academy where May Watt worked as a guidance teacher. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

At Ellon Academy she climbed the teaching food chain, achieving senior teacher status before moving to her final position.

“I enjoyed the interaction with the pupils and, whilst I enjoyed languages, my priority was always the welfare of the children.

“The different influences in society have changed, and young people change too, but children still have the same problems to overcome.

Retirement will be filled with Peterhead games

“Teaching is a very rewarding job; I get a lot of satisfaction from it and especially seeing the pupils thrive.”

Since news of her retirement got out, Ms Watt has been overwhelmed by the kindness and messages she has received from current students, colleagues and former pupils.

Aside from teaching, Ms Watt’s other main passion is Peterhead FC,  she says retirement will free her up to attend even more games.

She added: “My calendar is filling up quickly; I’m looking forward to spending time with family and friends.

“I’m feeling a bit guilty because I’m excited about retirement, but I’ll really miss the interaction and contact with my colleagues and young people.”

Deryck Renton and his ‘outrageous’ ties: Fitting tribute to much-loved Ellon teacher

