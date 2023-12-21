Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?

Nominations open: The food firm are looking to treat those in need, lonely diners and people who deserve a lift.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdam will be loading up their delivery cars with free Christmas meals.

Do you know someone that deserves a free Christmas dinner? If you do, an Aberdeen food firm is ready to help.

Aberdam Dutch Fries – who are based on the city’s Shiprow – will be delivering festive food parcels to those in need on Christmas Day.

This is the third year in a row that the “filthy” fries team have volunteered to give up their time to deliver the parcels.

Aberdam delivered 35 festive food parcels at Christmas in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

However, the company has admitted that they “are struggling” to reach people who could benefit from their help this year.

So far, there have only been nine nominations for people to deliver to, which is down from 35 in 2021 – two years ago.

Urging people to put names forward, Aberdam said: “We are appealing to our fellow Aberdonians to nominate anyone in the city who they feel needs or deserves a festive food parcel to lift their spirits or get them through a daunting, expensive, and for many, very difficult time of the year.”

Last year’s Aberdam Christmas meal team.

Criteria for nominations

The fast food firm, known for their poutine and various options of other fries, are particularly looking for:

• A family struggling to put food on the table this Christmas.

• An elderly friend or relative spending the day alone.

• Someone going through a stressful or traumatic time.

To nominate someone, email their first name, address and contact number in complete confidence to aberdamappeal@gmail.com.

In every parcel that is handed out, a handwritten Christmas card will also be included.

Eligible postcodes in the Aberdeen area are: AB10, AB11, AB12, AB13, AB14, AB15, AB16, AB21, AB22, AB23, AB24 and AB25.

Conversation