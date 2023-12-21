Do you know someone who deserves a free Aberdam Christmas dinner?

Do you know someone that deserves a free Christmas dinner? If you do, an Aberdeen food firm is ready to help.

Aberdam Dutch Fries – who are based on the city’s Shiprow – will be delivering festive food parcels to those in need on Christmas Day.

This is the third year in a row that the “filthy” fries team have volunteered to give up their time to deliver the parcels.

However, the company has admitted that they “are struggling” to reach people who could benefit from their help this year.

So far, there have only been nine nominations for people to deliver to, which is down from 35 in 2021 – two years ago.

Urging people to put names forward, Aberdam said: “We are appealing to our fellow Aberdonians to nominate anyone in the city who they feel needs or deserves a festive food parcel to lift their spirits or get them through a daunting, expensive, and for many, very difficult time of the year.”

Criteria for nominations

The fast food firm, known for their poutine and various options of other fries, are particularly looking for:

• A family struggling to put food on the table this Christmas.

• An elderly friend or relative spending the day alone.

• Someone going through a stressful or traumatic time.

To nominate someone, email their first name, address and contact number in complete confidence to aberdamappeal@gmail.com.

In every parcel that is handed out, a handwritten Christmas card will also be included.

Eligible postcodes in the Aberdeen area are: AB10, AB11, AB12, AB13, AB14, AB15, AB16, AB21, AB22, AB23, AB24 and AB25.