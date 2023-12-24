Would you have an upside down Christmas tree? Proud mum shows off upside down tree she’s had for 17 years

Every year many people look forward to the day they can break out Christmas decorations that have sat up the loft patiently for the past year.

From Christmas garlands hung from the stairs to a festive wreath on the door, these small touches really do kick start the festive period.

But, we all know that a Christmas tree is what truly makes the holiday season special.

There’s nothing quite like a Christmas tree filled with baubles and dozens of twinkling lights.

Would you have an upside down Christmas tree?

Well, for a few, perhaps there is… an upside down Christmas tree.

If you are growing tired of your normal tree decor, why not put a festive twist on things?

It may be too late to try the trend this year, but it could spark a new tradition in time for next Christmas.

‘I love my tree’

Having an upside down Christmas tree, may be unusual to many, but for Jill Shelton from Peterhead, it has been a tradition for almost two decades.

Where might Jill have gotten the idea to have an upside down tree? Well, we have Australia to thank for that as she first got her tree when she lived down under.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said: “I’ve had it since 2006. I saw it in a shop and liked it, but didn’t know why I liked it”.

She admits that people are stunned when they see her tree as one of the first things they do is get their phone out and take a picture.

Jill finds it “funny to watch their reactions”, adding, “some say they like it, some can’t get their heads round it”.

‘Funny to watch their reactions’

When asked how she manages to stand the tree up, she reveals that it is like any other tree and has a stand.

“It stays up as it has a stand, just like a normal tree. But, it’s slightly difficult to put up myself as it’s obviously very top heavy.

“I decorate it as normal, it’s no different as if it were the right way up.

“I find it funny when of people ask me how the baubles stay on, lots of people ask that”.

Having an upside down Christmas tree has been “a great space saver” according to Jill.

Although it’s not a tradition passed on through her family, she hopes her boys will carry it on as “it’s a bit of fun”.

Is an upside down Christmas tree a new trend to jump on?

You may be surprised to hear that the statement trend has in fact been around for centuries.

While upside down Christmas trees may be experiencing a resurge in popularity, they date back to the 1500s in Eastern Europe, where they were once considered a symbol of Christianity.

Have we convinced you enough to turn your Christmas tree upside down? Let us know the comments below.