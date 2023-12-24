Would you have an upside down Christmas tree? Proud mum shows off upside down tree she’s had for 17 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Would you have an upside down Christmas tree? Proud mum shows off upside down tree she’s had for 17 years

Jill Shelton from Peterhead says people are stunned when they see her tree and always ask to take pictures of it.

By Shanay Taylor
Jill Shelton next to her upside down Christmas tree.
Jill Shelton has had her upside down Christmas tree for 17 years. Image: Jill Shelton.

Every year many people look forward to the day they can break out Christmas decorations that have sat up the loft patiently for the past year.

From Christmas garlands hung from the stairs to a festive wreath on the door, these small touches really do kick start the festive period.

But, we all know that a Christmas tree is what truly makes the holiday season special.

There’s nothing quite like a Christmas tree filled with baubles and dozens of twinkling lights.

Would you have an upside down Christmas tree?

Well, for a few, perhaps there is… an upside down Christmas tree.

Jill Shelton and family with upside down Christmas tree. Picture shows; Jill Shelton and family with upside down Christmas tree.

If you are growing tired of your normal tree decor, why not put a festive twist on things?

It may be too late to try the trend this year, but it could spark a new tradition in time for next Christmas.

‘I love my tree’

Having an upside down Christmas tree, may be unusual to many, but for Jill Shelton from Peterhead, it has been a tradition for almost two decades.

Where might Jill have gotten the idea to have an upside down tree? Well, we have Australia to thank for that as she first got her tree when she lived down under.

Jill and son Stefan.
Jill with her son Stefan next to their Christmas tree. Image: Jill Shelton.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said: “I’ve had it since 2006. I saw it in a shop and liked it, but didn’t know why I liked it”.

She admits that people are stunned when they see her tree as one of the first things they do is get their phone out and take a picture.

Jill finds it “funny to watch their reactions”, adding, “some say they like it, some can’t get their heads round it”.

‘Funny to watch their reactions’

When asked how she manages to stand the tree up, she reveals that it is like any other tree and has a stand.

“It stays up as it has a stand, just like a normal tree. But, it’s slightly difficult to put up myself as it’s obviously very top heavy.

Jill decorates her tree as normal. Image: Jill Shelton.

“I decorate it as normal, it’s no different as if it were the right way up.

“I find it funny when of people ask me how the baubles stay on, lots of people ask that”.

Having an upside down Christmas tree has been “a great space saver” according to Jill.

Although it’s not a tradition passed on through her family, she hopes her boys will carry it on as “it’s a bit of fun”.

Is an upside down Christmas tree a new trend to jump on?

You may be surprised to hear that the statement trend has in fact been around for centuries.

While upside down Christmas trees may be experiencing a resurge in popularity, they date back to the 1500s in Eastern Europe, where they were once considered a symbol of Christianity.

Have we convinced you enough to turn your Christmas tree upside down? Let us know the comments below.

Take our poll: Which of these five north-east Christmas trees is your favourite?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sick soldier and a million pound council fraud case
A man clears snow from the sidewalk in Newmachar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
New warning for heavy rain and snow in north-east
Deliveroo driver
Most ordered takeaway dishes in Aberdeen revealed as Deliveroo publish top 10 list
Broomhill Road, Stonehaven. Image: Google Street View
Man, 67, dies in hospital after Stonehaven industrial accident
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Repeat drink-driver clocked at 114mph on AWPR
Rev Peter Johnston of Devana Parish Church in Aberdeen feels we have strayed from the ideals behind Christmas through unregulated capitalism. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen minister warns of 'raw and uncontrolled' commercialisation of Christmas
The Russel Head on Provost Skene House.
The Russel Head: The bizarre story behind angry gargoyle face in Aberdeen city centre
junction closed
Car 'sitting sideways' across A92 causes closure at Charleston junction
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas
family duos Buckie RNLI
Families unite as part of Buckie RNLI crew for Christmas