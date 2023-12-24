Most ordered takeaway dishes in Aberdeen revealed as Deliveroo publish top 10 list

Aberdeen’s favourite takeaways have been revealed as Deliveroo publish city’s top 10 rankings.

The list includes the Fresh Mex burrito, which shot to second spot on the UK list earlier this year.

Further down in the rankings there are entries from local firms such as Aberdam, and old favourite Marmaris.

The firm has also revealed some rising stars in the city’s food scene with three dishes that a growing in popularity.

The people of the Granite City have been voting with their wallets to decide what the best takeaway dish in Aberdeen is.

And Deliveroo have published the final results.

Top 10 most ordered dishes in Aberdeen

Burrito from Fresh Mex Noodle Box from Dr Noodle Haddock and Chips from Sea Salt and Sole Create Your Own Wrap from Grub Fresh Food Salt & Pepper Dirty Fries from Aberdam Dutch Fries Breakfast Bagel from So… NYC Bagels and Brew Steak Pie from Thain’s Bakery Double Filling breakfast roll from Cafe 100 – RGU Chicken Gyros from Acropolis Doner Kebab from Marmaris Kebab House

In what is a diverse list, some recognisable city favourites make the cut.

Fresh Mex’s burrito comes out on top after it was recently named 30th most popular in the world and 3rd in the UK last month.

The Noodle Box from Dr Noodle takes second place while the only chipper to make it is Sea, Salt and Sole coming in third.

Union Street bagel joint So… NYC Bagels and Brew also comes in as the only breakfast option in sixth place.

Meanwhile, the city’s favourite kebab goes to Marmaris Kebab House.

Rising stars

Deliveroo have also published data on the dishes that have most increased in popularity the most over the last three months.

Have you tried these up-and-comers yet?

Korean Fried Chicken from Yorokobi by CJ Spicy Crunch Burger from Flakes Diner Double cheesy with bacon smashed burger from Big Manny’s Burgers

Lewis Johnston, Deliveroo city manager for north & east of Scotland was delighted with the response from Aberdonian population.

He said: “As another year draws to a close, we reflect upon the success of 2023 before riding into 2024.

“We are delighted to see that residents in Aberdeen have continued to order from Deliveroo, discovering a world of local food on their doorsteps, from burritos to noodles and fish and chips.

“We can’t wait to bring more from the best local restaurants to Aberdonians in 2023.”