Former Aberdeen care home to welcome guests as hotel plans given the go-ahead

The former Woodside Care Home in Aberdeen will soon be transformed into a guesthouse for north-east holiday-makers.

Plans to convert the Victorian B-listed building into a hotel were submitted to Aberdeen City Council in October.

The application for the site, which is located off Mugiemoss Road, was lodged by Edinburgh-based NSH Hotels.

Developers didn’t propose to make any changes inside or outside the building, and simply asked for permission to change the use of the site.

And now city planners have given the proposal the go-ahead.

They said that converting the vacant site would be more sustainable than knocking it down and replacing it with a new one.

Council officers also welcomed the idea of bringing the empty building back into use and believed it would help to secure its long-term future.

Why did Woodside Care Home shut?

The former care home, which housed 26 residents, had been boarded up following its closure earlier this year.

The facility was once operated by Four Seasons Health Care but in recent years had been bought over by an independent firm.

However, the lease for the home was due to expire in the summer and the owners confirmed they didn’t intend to continue care services there.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Woodside Care Home announced the closure with “sadness”.

The facility shut its doors for the final time in July and its residents were found alternative accommodation.

Following its closure, the property was put on the market with an asking price of £350,000 and was described as having “development potential”.

Woodside Care Home’s historic past

Woodside House itself dates as far back as 1850 and has previously welcomed visitors in the past.

The building was converted into a hotel in 1930 and was known as the Woodside House Hotel before it was later renamed the Cruives Inn.

However the business was closed down 43 years later in 1973.

The building owner at the time, Margaret Goodwall, went on to sell it to the Dee and Don River Purification Board.

Over the years, a large two-storey extension was added to the building.

Its grounds also have large gardens and 25 car parking spaces that will remain in place.

The building sits next to the River Don and Cala’s new Southbank housing development.