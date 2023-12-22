Former Aberdeen care home to welcome guests as hotel plans given the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen care home to welcome guests as hotel plans given the go-ahead

The Woodside care facility closed its doors to residents earlier this year after its lease expired and was not renewed.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The former Woodside Care Home in Aberdeen.
The former Woodside Care Home in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The former Woodside Care Home in Aberdeen will soon be transformed into a guesthouse for north-east holiday-makers.

Plans to convert the Victorian B-listed building into a hotel were submitted to Aberdeen City Council in October.

The application for the site, which is located off Mugiemoss Road, was lodged by Edinburgh-based NSH Hotels.

Developers didn’t propose to make any changes inside or outside the building, and simply asked for permission to change the use of the site.

The former Woodside Care Home
The former Woodside Care Home housed 26 residents. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And now city planners have given the proposal the go-ahead.

They said that converting the vacant site would be more sustainable than knocking it down and replacing it with a new one.

Council officers also welcomed the idea of bringing the empty building back into use and believed it would help to secure its long-term future.

Why did Woodside Care Home shut?

The former care home, which housed 26 residents, had been boarded up following its closure earlier this year.

The facility was once operated by Four Seasons Health Care but in recent years had been bought over by an independent firm.

However, the lease for the home was due to expire in the summer and the owners confirmed they didn’t intend to continue care services there.

The former care home will soon be transformed into a guesthouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At the time, a spokeswoman for Woodside Care Home announced the closure with “sadness”.

The facility shut its doors for the final time in July and its residents were found alternative accommodation.

Following its closure, the property was put on the market with an asking price of £350,000 and was described as having “development potential”.

Woodside Care Home’s historic past

Woodside House itself dates as far back as 1850 and has previously welcomed visitors in the past.

The building was converted into a hotel in 1930 and was known as the Woodside House Hotel before it was later renamed the Cruives Inn.

However the business was closed down 43 years later in 1973.

The Woodside building operated as a hotel in the past. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The building owner at the time, Margaret Goodwall, went on to sell it to the Dee and Don River Purification Board.

Over the years, a large two-storey extension was added to the building.

Its grounds also have large gardens and 25 car parking spaces that will remain in place.

The building sits next to the River Don and Cala’s new Southbank housing development.

