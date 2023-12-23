Family unites as part of Buckie RNLI crew for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family unites as part of Buckie RNLI crew for Christmas

Elaine Mair and her nephew Aidan are spending their first Christmas on call for Buckie RNLI together.

By Bailey Moreton
family duos Buckie RNLI
A pair of family duos are on call this Christmas at Buckie RNLI. Image: Lorna Cameron/RNLI.

One Buckie family duo are spending their Christmas together on call for the RNLI.

This will be the first Christmas Elaine Mair and her nephew Aidan have both spent as part of the Buckie RNLI team.

Elaine Mair, from Buckie, has volunteered for her local RNLI lifeboat station as a crew member for over 7 years. She was recently joined on the crew by her nephew, Aidan, 18.

Buckie RNLI
Elaine Mair has volunteered with Buckie RNLI for seven years. This Christmas she is joined on the crew by her nephew Aidan. Image: Lorna Cameron/RNLI.

Aidan officially joined in August after a number of familiarisation trips out on the lifeboat, alongside crew members including his aunt.

Elaine said in a statement: “I’m so proud of Aidan for joining the volunteer crew at Buckie RNLI. It was his own ambition to join the lifeboat crew, and here we are, celebrating our first Christmas with us both on the crew!

“We haven’t been out on a shout together yet, but I’m looking forward to the day we do. It’s an honour to volunteer alongside him at Buckie RNLI.”

Elaine works as an ambulance technician. She joined the Buckie RNLI Lifeboat crew in May 2016.

She says: “I’ve always had an affiliation with the coast, and loved giving back and helping people, and this was the perfect opportunity to do that. I’m very proud to volunteer for the RNLI and learn new skills along the way.”

There’s another family duo at Buckie RNLI

Buckie RNLI
James Tuckerman and his son Jeff also both volunteer at Buckie RNLI. Image: Lorna Cameron/RNLI.

Jeff Tuckerman, an RNLI volunteer crew member, is joined at the station by his father. James is a retired GP and is the volunteer Chairman of the Lifeboat Management Group.

He said in a statement: “Although we don’t volunteer side by side at the station, we still find ourselves sharing stories and talking about the RNLI over Sunday tea, and I imagine Christmas will be no different!’

Jeff joined the RNLI in Buckie back in February 2019 while in the Merchant Navy.

He added: “My father joined Buckie RNLI last year and had no previous experience with the lifeboat station.

“It’s something that the two of us share together, but I hope that our lifesaving work stays with our family for many years to come. I have two younger daughters and they love spending time at the lifeboat station.”

“It would be great if it became a family tradition within Buckie.”

Stornoway skipper arrested after £96 million of cocaine seized on boat in the Atlantic

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

junction closed
A92 northbound Charleston junction closed after vehicle incident
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas
Erin Lang has gone missing from Elgin.
Police looking for missing Elgin teen Erin Lang
CR0046383, Ross Hempseed, Aberdeen. Brendan Will owner of Wills Toy Shop in Cults. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
'We've been selling toys for four decades - can you guess what the most…
Power was out for more than a thousand people early Saturday morning in Oldmeldrum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
UPDATE: Power outages impacting hundreds in Highlands, Aberdeenshire amid wintry conditions
George 'Brian' Alden has been found guilty of injuring his former partner in a high speed car crash. Image: DC Thomson.
Watch: Footage of Crown Street horror crash released as driver found guilty
Christmas is the perfect time to download the suicide prevention app, say health experts.
Not the most wonderful time of the year? Help is in hand across the…
Allan Henderson tells us how he will make a success of the new market.
Who is Allan Henderson? The 'Fittie loon' whose Aberdeen knowledge will make new market…
Mattie Dunnachie
'Remarkable' Aberdeen care visitors hailed as 84-year-old moves to nursing home
Stock image of children's hands
More than a fifth of Aberdeen children are living in poverty, charity says

Conversation