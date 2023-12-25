The final bell rings for drive-thru and restaurant at Aberdeen retail park

Mexican fast food restaurant Taco Bell has permanently closed its only drive-thru in Aberdeen, despite only opening in 2021.

The 32-seat diner, located at the city’s Haudagain Retail Park on Great Northern Road, has “closed with immediate effect”.

A sign on its front door states: “Permanently closed. Your closest Taco Bell is Aberdeen Union Street and also for delivery on Just Eat and Uber Eats.”

It is also no longer listed as a branch on the company’s website.

The Union Street store- which is now the chain’s only one north of Dundee – was opened in September 2020 and proved to be such a success, it led to the second one opening.

At the time of the Haudagain drive-thru’s unveiling, chief executive of The Adil Group – which runs the ones in the Granite City – Raja Adil said: “I am absolutely delighted to land another location in Scotland.

“With the success of our current Aberdeen store in Union Street it’s exciting to be able to now bring the drive-thru platform as well as more home delivery and exciting options to more areas in Aberdeen.”

Before closing, the restaurant and drive-thru were open seven days a week, opening at 10.30am and closing at 11pm.

In 2017, the Haudagain Retail Park – which opened in 1999 – was sold to a property company from Northern Ireland for £2.7 million.

Now with Taco Bell no longer running from the site, the only fast-food restaurant at the retail park is KFC.

American Golf – which has been based at the retail park since its opening – is also located there, as well as AM Beds and the newly opened Pets & Care, which was launched last month.