The final bell rings for drive-thru and restaurant at Aberdeen retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The final bell rings for drive-thru and restaurant at Aberdeen retail park

Taco Bell has announced its closure after opening in June 2021.

By Chris Cromar
Taco Bell at Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen.
The Taco Bell at Haudagain Retail Park has permanently closed. Image: Mark Friel.

Mexican fast food restaurant Taco Bell has permanently closed its only drive-thru in Aberdeen, despite only opening in 2021.

The 32-seat diner, located at the city’s Haudagain Retail Park on Great Northern Road, has “closed with immediate effect”.

A sign on its front door states: “Permanently closed. Your closest Taco Bell is Aberdeen Union Street and also for delivery on Just Eat and Uber Eats.”

It is also no longer listed as a branch on the company’s website.

Taco Bell at Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen.
Taco Bell’s Haudagain Retail Park restaurant and drive-thru opened in June 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Union Street store- which is now the chain’s only one north of Dundee – was opened in September 2020 and proved to be such a success, it led to the second one opening.

At the time of the Haudagain drive-thru’s unveiling, chief executive of The Adil Group – which runs the ones in the Granite City – Raja Adil said: “I am absolutely delighted to land another location in Scotland.

“With the success of our current Aberdeen store in Union Street it’s exciting to be able to now bring the drive-thru platform as well as more home delivery and exciting options to more areas in Aberdeen.”

Taco Bell in Union Street, Aberdeen.
Taco Bell’s only restaurant in Aberdeen is located on the city’s Union Street. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Before closing, the restaurant and drive-thru were open seven days a week, opening at 10.30am and closing at 11pm.

In 2017, the Haudagain Retail Park – which opened in 1999 – was sold to a property company from Northern Ireland for £2.7 million.

KFC at Haudagain Retail Park in Aberdeen.
KFC is now the only restaurant and drive-thru at Haudagain Retail Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Now with Taco Bell no longer running from the site, the only fast-food restaurant at the retail park is KFC.

American Golf – which has been based at the retail park since its opening – is also located there, as well as AM Beds and the newly opened Pets & Care, which was launched last month.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dreams of a white Christmas come true in Glenshee
Maja and Jason Shearer with new arrival Eliza.
Aberdeen couple 'over the moon' at arrival of city's first Christmas baby
Pizza parlour plans could breathe new life into Dinnet.
Pizza parlour planned in Dinnet while TWO new cake shops could be coming to…
General view of Chelmsford Crown Court, in Essex.
Retrial for Alford man accused of historic sexual abuse
A ScotRail train.
Christmas Eve disruption on Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen trains
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sick soldier and a million pound council fraud case
A man clears snow from the sidewalk in Newmachar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
New warning for heavy rain and snow in north-east
Deliveroo driver
Most ordered takeaway dishes in Aberdeen revealed as Deliveroo publish top 10 list
Jill Shelton next to her upside down Christmas tree.
Would you have an upside down Christmas tree? Proud mum shows off upside down…
Broomhill Road, Stonehaven. Image: Google Street View
Man, 67, dies in hospital after Stonehaven industrial accident

Conversation