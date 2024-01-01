Bonnie-May is first baby born in Aberdeen in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bonnie-May is first baby born in Aberdeen in 2024

The 7lb 6oz tot was pipped to the post as first baby born in Scotland by four minutes.

By Louise Glen
Bonnie-May Presslie was born at 12.06am - and was the joint second baby to be born in Scotland.
Bonnie-May Presslie was born at 12.06am - and was the joint second baby to be born in Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Baby Bonnie-May Duffy Dawn Presslie was the first baby born in Aberdeen in 2024 to proud parents Chelsea and Nathan of Hatton.

She is the third girl for the couple – her two big sisters are said to be delighted at the news.

Bonnie-May was born at 12.06am – tied for the second baby born in Scotland with another born in Glasgow at exactly the same time.

Pictured is the first born baby (time 0006) at ARI - Bonnie-May Presslie (7lb6oz). Monday 1st January 2024.
Bonnie-May being carefully held by mum Chelsea Presslie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The firstborn Scottish baby was Henry George Buchanan who arrived in Fife at 12.02am.

Mum Chelsea, 26, gave birth to Bonnie-May at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The wee bundle weighed in at 7lbs and 6oz and is already dressed head to toe in pink.

The Presslie family with newborn Bonnie-May Duffy Dawn Presslie.
Mum and dad Chelsea and Nathan Presslie with baby Bonnie-May and big sisters Skye and Lilly. Image: NHS Grampian.

Sisters Skye, 9, and Amelia, 6, were keen to join their new sister and visited their sibling as soon as they could this morning.

Dad Nathan, 31, is now truly outnumbered in the household, with his four girls.

It was a busy night on the maternity ward, with a second Aberdeen baby coming at 4.18am.

Karson born to Wishe Homes and Ewan Stevenson.
Karson was born to Wishe Homes and Ewan Stevenson. Image: Daryell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Wishe Holmes and her partner Ewan Stevenson, both 19, welcomed a son named Karson at the hospital’s maternity unit.

