Bonnie-May is first baby born in Aberdeen in 2024

Baby Bonnie-May Duffy Dawn Presslie was the first baby born in Aberdeen in 2024 to proud parents Chelsea and Nathan of Hatton.

She is the third girl for the couple – her two big sisters are said to be delighted at the news.

Bonnie-May was born at 12.06am – tied for the second baby born in Scotland with another born in Glasgow at exactly the same time.

The firstborn Scottish baby was Henry George Buchanan who arrived in Fife at 12.02am.

Mum Chelsea, 26, gave birth to Bonnie-May at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The wee bundle weighed in at 7lbs and 6oz and is already dressed head to toe in pink.

Sisters Skye, 9, and Amelia, 6, were keen to join their new sister and visited their sibling as soon as they could this morning.

Dad Nathan, 31, is now truly outnumbered in the household, with his four girls.

It was a busy night on the maternity ward, with a second Aberdeen baby coming at 4.18am.

Wishe Holmes and her partner Ewan Stevenson, both 19, welcomed a son named Karson at the hospital’s maternity unit.