Ross County appoint Greg Strong as head of recruitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County appoint Greg Strong as head of recruitment

Manager Derek Adams links up once more with the ex-Motherwell player.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County manager Derek Adams has appointed Greg Strong as the club's head of recruitment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ross County’s first move in the January transfer window is to land Morecambe’s Greg Strong as their new head of recruitment.

Derek Adams, who became the Scottish Premiership club’s manager for a third time in November, raided his former employers to bring Strong to the Highlands.

Adams and Strong, who were Motherwell teammates in the late 1990s, will link up once more.

Strong has ‘excellent contacts’

Strong arrives in the north of Scotland with a wealth of experience in similar roles with Plymouth Argyle, Salford City and most recently Morecambe.

Boss Adams was is sure this is a positive step forward for the Staggies.

He said: “I am delighted Greg will be joining as our head of recruitment.

“He has worked with me before at Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe where he has understood my footballing philosophy and the type of player that is required to be recruited for this to be a success.

“Greg is vastly experienced and has excellent contacts within the game.”

Morecambe sorry to lose Strong

Morecambe chief executive officer Ben Sadler, meanwhile, said: “We are naturally disappointed that Greg is moving on to a new opportunity, as he is a top quality colleague and person, but we’re very thankful for the work he has undertaken in the 18 months he has been at the club.

“Greg is a popular member of the team here and has been a pivotal part of our player recruitment across a number of transfer windows now. We all wish Greg the very best in his new role.”

After replacing Malky Mackay in the Dingwall hotseat, Adams has had to quickly assess the player pool, with his view that the current squad is bigger than he would normally assemble.

Adams caused a storm after last month’s last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Dundee when he slammed the standard of Scottish football over the five games he’d bossed since his return.

He later said he’d apologised to his players for describing League Two Morecambe as 100 times better than Ross County.

County v Dons in New Year derby

On the pitch, Ross County’s final fixture before the mini Premiership shutdown is on Tuesday as they host Aberdeen at 3pm.

County, who drew 2-2 at third-placed Hearts on Saturday, are 11th in the league, just one point below the Dons, who have played one match fewer than their opponents.

More from Ross County

Yan Dhanda of Ross County is congratulated by his team-mates after his free-kick to put the Staggies 2-0 up at Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Ross County must cling on to creator Yan Dhanda in transfer window
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Ross County fans at forefront of new year message from CEO Steven Ferguson
Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams urging Ross County to take Tynecastle showing into Aberdeen encounter
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams seeking clarity over communication mix-up which led to Hearts'…
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen's chances of…
Hearts striker and captain Lawrence Shankland.
Derek Adams urges Ross County players to 'prove worth' at Lawrence Shankland-inspired Hearts
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Derek Adams is upbeat despite latest Ross County call-off
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Steven Ferguson says A9 closure made it impossible for Ross County to continue journey…
Traffic at standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards.
Rangers v Ross County postponed as Staggies caught up in A9 Storm Gerrit travel…
Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Four key questions ahead of Derek Adams' first transfer window since Ross County return