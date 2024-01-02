‘Feisty’ puffin rescued seconds before being swept out to sea at Aberdeenshire beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Feisty’ puffin rescued seconds before being swept out to sea at Aberdeenshire beach

The male puffin was among several birds found by a member of the public at Cruden Bay beach today.

By Michelle Henderson
A puffin sits in a steel bowl on a scale.
The puffin was found in distress at Cruden Bay by a member of the public. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

A feisty puffin has been rescued from Cruden Bay just seconds before being washed out to sea.

The male puffin was found waterlogged and stranded along the beach by a local walker this afternoon as high tide washed in.

Paul Reynolds, co-manager for New Arc Wildlife Rescue leapt into action following reports of multiple puffins in distress along the Aberdeenshire coastline.

However, upon his arrival, all but one male puffin had died.

‘He was not very happy about being rescued’

Recalling the dramatic rescue, Mr Reynolds said the puffin was just moments away from being washed out to sea.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “I got to Cruden Bay and the weather was very poor. The tide was coming in, it was around an hour before the high tide, so the waves were washing up the beach quite dramatically.

“I went across the beach and I came across lots of deceased puffins. There was just this one puffin in the surf. The water was just retreating from him and he was lying there, so I rushed over and caught him.

A puffin with an orange beak.
Paul Reynolds, co-manager at New Arc Wildlife Rescue said the puffin was just seconds away from being washed out to sea when he arrived. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

“He was quite feisty and vocalising and was not very happy about being rescued but he was completely waterlogged – soaked through and not doing well.

“He was seconds away from being swept off back into the sea. The waves were huge so he would have been dead by now.”

The bird was rushed to the charity’s rescue centre near Ellon where he was dried off and given fluids.

He is now being monitored as they do all they can to save him.

Stormy weather leaves birds washed up along the coastline

The co-manager says the puffin is doing well so far, but stressed it is too early to speculate.

“It is very early days,” he added.

“He’s dried out now, he’s alert and has been grooming, which is a good sign. It is what we want to see.

“He is feisty, and vocalising when we have to handle him. As far as these birds go in this situation, he is doing well so far but you have got to get past a few days before you can be a bit more confident. He is doing all the right things.

“Sea birds that get washed in, in this manner, don’t always have a good outcome but we are going to give it a go and monitor his progress.”

A puffin lying still on the sand.
The male puffin was the only one to survive after being blown onto Cruden Bay amidst the strong winds. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

Mr Reynolds said rescues of this nature are not uncommon, particularly in the aftermath of a storm.

He said: “We get a few puffins a year but it is unusual to have a viable one.

“Bearing in mind how puffins live their life; they go far out to sea to hunt and come into the cliffs when they are breeding to nest and feed their young.

“They are not really the sort of birds that come close to land. They are not a common bird for wildlife rescues to have generally.

“Being that the storm is coming from the east, it blows them in.

“You will see an increase in these species come in because of the type of weather and the direction of the wind at the moment.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From January 3 drop-off fees for drivers of the airport's official taxi firm will increase from £2 to £5. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers face 150% drop-off price increase from tomorrow
Meldrum House Hotel, Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen lawyer accused of New Year assault on partner at luxury hotel
Zanres in Ellon will be taken over by Sea Salt + Sole next week
Zanres Ellon taken over by rival chipper Sea Salt + Sole
Aberdeen Muslim community is 'in deep pain' after their Imam lost 30 family members in 24 hours in Gaza. Image of Aberdeen Mosque/DCThomson
‘He is in deep pain’: Aberdeen Imam loses 30 family members in 24 hours…
The Aberdeen sign on Castlegate.
Union Street: Is Aberdeen's Granite Mile finally on the up?
Udny Green Church
Retired professor ploughs more than £500,000 into restoring Udny Green church
Trailer manufactured by Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams,
Exclusive: Fraserburgh trailer-maker Gray & Adams starts 2024 in fine fettle
Leslie Parish Church home plans sparked grave concerns.
Donside church to become home despite fears about 'peace and contemplation' of graveyard being…
Warren Fenty died in his cell at Kittybrewster police station in Aberdeen
Aberdeen police custody death inquiry to publish long-awaited findings on Friday
Refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine in April 2022. Here in Aberdeen, more people seeking asylum are turning out to be children
Aberdeen strains as dozens of asylum-seeking 'adults' turn out to be children on arrival

Conversation