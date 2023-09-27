New Arc founders win long-running battle to build home next to animal sanctuary they love

When the founders of the New Arc animal charity handed on the reins of the institution last year, they agreed to pass over more than just dozens of rescued animals.

Keith and Pauline Marley also hoped for the new custodians of the site near Auchnagatt to move into their home there.

But the couple were keen not to relocate too far from the centre they devoted 16 years of their lives to.

And there soon ensued a planning tussle, as they sought permission for a three-bedroom bungalow just 220 yards from the Nether Auquhadlie spot.

Charity founders need new home before new owners can move in

Keith previously revealed that during their time in charge of the charity, they had just five days off and had “earned a bit of a rest”.

They decided to wind down as they were approaching retirement age and had suffered from some health difficulties.

The dedicated duo handed the site over to Paul Reynolds and partner Morgane Ristic, who made the move north from their previous rescue centre in Hampshire.

The new managers will move into Keith and Pauline’s current home on the New Arc site after the newly approved home is built.

Rocky road for New Arc home proposal

But it hasn’t been an easy journey to get permission for the house.

Keith and Pauline’s initial plan to build the home in a disused paddock was knocked back by local authority planners last March.

Council chiefs thought it would have a “negative” impact on the character of the area.

However, Keith and Pauline’s application has now been granted after they appealed against the rejection.

Members of the council’s review board agreed the home was “essential” to allow the animal rescue charity to continue its valuable work.

What’s the latest on the plans?

An amended proposal recently went before the Formartine area committee as the couple asked to move the new home about 30 yards closer to the centre.

They argued that the change would give them a better view of the surrounding fields, while allowing them to be close enough to lend a helping hand if needed.

Councillor Isobel Davidson noted it was a “very minor change” and said she was “quite pleased” that the initial application was approved on appeal.

She suggested the proposal be approved and it was unanimously granted by the committee.

