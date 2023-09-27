New Arc founders win long-running battle to build home next to animal sanctuary they love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Arc founders win long-running battle to build home next to animal sanctuary they love

The new bungalow will allow Keith and Pauline Marley to oversee work at the Nether Auquhadlie site.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
New Arc founders Keith and Pauline Marley at the rescue centre site near Auchnagatt. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
New Arc founders Keith and Pauline Marley at the rescue centre site near Auchnagatt. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

When the founders of the New Arc animal charity handed on the reins of the institution last year, they agreed to pass over more than just dozens of rescued animals.

Keith and Pauline Marley also hoped for the new custodians of the site near Auchnagatt to move into their home there.

But the couple were keen not to relocate too far from the centre they devoted 16 years of their lives to.

And there soon ensued a planning tussle, as they sought permission for a three-bedroom bungalow just 220 yards from the Nether Auquhadlie spot.

Pauline and Keith Marley with a wild hedgehog. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Charity founders need new home before new owners can move in

Keith previously revealed that during their time in charge of the charity, they had just five days off and had “earned a bit of a rest”.

They decided to wind down as they were approaching retirement age and had suffered from some health difficulties.

The New Arc’s new owners Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds took over at the end of December. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The dedicated duo handed the site over to Paul Reynolds and partner Morgane Ristic, who made the move north from their previous rescue centre in Hampshire.

The new managers will move into Keith and Pauline’s current home on the New Arc site after the newly approved home is built.

Rocky road for New Arc home proposal

But it hasn’t been an easy journey to get permission for the house.

Keith and Pauline’s initial plan to build the home in a disused paddock was knocked back by local authority planners last March.

An artist impression of the proposed new house near Auchnagatt. Image: Baxter Design

Council chiefs thought it would have a “negative” impact on the character of the area.

However, Keith and Pauline’s application has now been granted after they appealed against the rejection.

Members of the council’s review board agreed the home was “essential” to allow the animal rescue charity to continue its valuable work.

What’s the latest on the plans?

An amended proposal recently went before the Formartine area committee as the couple asked to move the new home about 30 yards closer to the centre.

They argued that the change would give them a better view of the surrounding fields, while allowing them to be close enough to lend a helping hand if needed.

The new house will allow Keith and Pauline to oversee work at the rescue centre. Image: Baxter Design

Councillor Isobel Davidson noted it was a “very minor change” and said she was “quite pleased” that the initial application was approved on appeal.

She suggested the proposal be approved and it was unanimously granted by the committee.

Conversation