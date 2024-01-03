Trains disrupted ‘until Saturday at least’ between Inverurie and Aberdeen

Train delays and cancellations are set to continue between Aberdeen, Inverurie and Inverness “until Saturday at least,” as the track near Dyce remains obstructed.

On Tuesday, engineers found water flowing over the retaining wall between Inverurie and Dyce, washing silt and debris onto the line.

Water levels have since subsided, but silt and debris remains on one side of the tracks.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Work looks like it’s going to be ongoing until Saturday at least. At this stage it’s not clear exactly when the line will re-open but will update as soon as we can.”

What routes will see fewer trains running?

Because of the debris, fewer trains are running. Trains are only currently able to use one line, according to ScotRail.

This means Inverurie to Montrose services start or terminate in Aberdeen. Delays will be caused for trains going between Aberdeen and Inverness. And Aberdeen and Inverurie services have been delayed or suspended.

Network Rail Scotland, the body that maintains the country’s railways, tweeted that trains will only be able to use one track until the silt and debris have been cleared and a safety inspection carried out.

In a statement Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We have had to make several changes to services because of the impact of the flooding, and we advise customers to check their journey before they travel.”

On Tuesday, ScotRail arranged rail replacement busses. Train passengers could also use local busses without paying extra.

“We’re sorry to customers who will experience disruption to their journey. Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee, and can claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”