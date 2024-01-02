Donside church to become home despite fears about ‘peace and contemplation’ of graveyard being lost

A Donside church will be turned into a unique home – despite fears poignant graveside visits will be ruined by the blare of loud music or children playing.

Leslie Parish Church, near Insch, was built more than 200 years ago and served generations in the rural community.

After lying empty for two decades, the mothballed place of worship was bought for a knockdown price of £34,000.

New owner Alister Coutts then unveiled plans to convert it into a stunning property.

But concerns soon emerged, with mourning relatives worried that the conversion could intrude upon meaningful graveyard visits.

What were the concerns about the Leslie Parish Church home plans?

Shona Morrison, who lives in Banchory, wrote to Aberdeenshire Council to plead for the proposal to be rejected.

She explained that she has “a number of family lairs in the burial ground, one right at the church door adjacent to the path”.

And she raised concerns about access to these resting places being “restricted”.

Next door neighbour joins fight against renovation

Industrial consultant, John Thorogood, lives nearby at the old church manse.

Lawyers acting on his behalf argued that the churchyard “continues to be in occasional use for burials”.

Shepherd and Wedderburn said there are “frequent visits by tourists and family members placing floral tributes”.

His legal advisors claimed the graveyard contains loved ones who “have been interred in relatively recent times and have living family and friends who continue to visit”.

‘The graveyard continues to be in regular use’

And Mr Thorogood pointed out that people could continue to be buried just yards from the property.

The lawyers added: “There are also existing lair-holders at the graveyard.

“This means that although the graveyard is close to capacity, burials may still take

place in the future.

“In essence, this means that the graveyard continues to be in regular use for its specified purpose…

“This is primarily as a place of quiet reflection where people can visit the graveyard to pay their respects to those who lie at rest within it.”

Leslie Parish Church home plans could destroy ‘peaceful cemetery’

Mr Thorogood explained that he is concerned about the “incompatibility of uses” proposed.

The letter added: “In a practical sense, there would be no garden ground available to the occupants of the church within the graveyard itself

“Given the location of the church in the middle of the graveyard, surrounded by graves, the incompatibility of uses would be amplified.”

It continues: “Visitors to the cemetery would be likely to have their peaceful enjoyment of the cemetery materially prejudiced.

“Noise emitted from the dwelling house (for example, through TV or music, children playing, general domestic activities) may interrupt those visiting the graveyard, bearing in mind that the graveyard is a place for quiet reflection and contemplation.”

How would kirk be transformed under plans?

Blueprints lodged with Aberdeenshire Council show how the pulpit would be retained as a unique feature.

There would be a large living room and kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, along with two bedrooms upstairs.

Meanwhile, wood from the 24 pews has been used to form balcony flooring.

Scroll to see the changes:

What does homeowner make of graveyard concerns?

And in a response to the local authority, Mr Coutts argued that the cemetery would actually be a positive thing for his property…

He wrote: “It will be a safe and pleasant, as well as characterful, place to live.

“The cemetery which surrounds the church, which is still a functioning cemetery, will ensure that a good level of privacy is maintained.”

What was the decision on the Leslie Parish Church home plans?

The changes, revealed in our weekly Planning Ahead round-up in 2022, have now been blessed by the local authority.

Ultimately, decision-makers said the cemetery concerns were not enough to waylay the entire restoration project.

Noise fears ‘not a significant issue’

The decision states: “The church is surrounded by the graveyard, meaning there is limited outdoor space for the occupants to utilise.

“Concern was raised with regards to noise coming from the dwellinghouse and disturbing the peace of the graveyard for visitors.

“This would not be considered a significant issue as it is unlikely this would generate any more noise than it did during its former use as a church

“The benefits of bringing the church back into use outweighs the limitations presented when it comes to a lack of garden ground.”

It comes at a time when various religious buildings face an uncertain future, amid dwindling congregations, with housing plans in place for others nearby such as Keithhall.

You can see the Leslie Parish Church home plans here.