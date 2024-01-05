Man taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Emergency services including firefighters were called to the scene.

By Louise Glen
Accident happened near the beach ballroom in Aberdeen.
Crash happened this morning near the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash near the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

Emergency services including police and the fire service were called to the esplanade at around 3:15am.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be “checked over” following the collision, which involved one vehicle.

The road was closed for three hours while the area was made safe.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.10am on Friday, 5 January, to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Esplanade, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a man was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 6.30am.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called to a one-vehicle collision in Aberdeen.

“We got the call at 3.15am and tasked two pumps from Central Station to attend.

“The stop sign came in at 3.30am so we were there for only a short period.”

