Man taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash near the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

Emergency services including police and the fire service were called to the esplanade at around 3:15am.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be “checked over” following the collision, which involved one vehicle.

The road was closed for three hours while the area was made safe.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.10am on Friday, 5 January, to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Esplanade, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a man was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 6.30am.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called to a one-vehicle collision in Aberdeen.

“We got the call at 3.15am and tasked two pumps from Central Station to attend.

“The stop sign came in at 3.30am so we were there for only a short period.”