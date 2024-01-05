5 things to do this weekend: New Year’s Ceilidh and Breakfast Club

Bring in the new year with a ceilidh, roller disco and more!

A New Year’s Ceilidh for MND Scotland

When: Saturday, January 6, 8pm – midnight.

This New Year extravaganza invites one and all over to Cookney Community Hall in Aberdeenshire.

The charity ceilidh will highlight the impact of and support those who are affected by Motor neurone disease (MND).

Hosted by the Crynoch Ceilidh Band, the annual event welcomes the community to continue their New Year celebrations by dancing the night away, taking part in an exciting raffle and enjoying an evening full of live music and fun.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite. at £15 (general admission) or £7.50 (16 and under).

Blow the cobwebs away with a stroll

Don’t let a bit of bad weather put you off from wrapping up warm and getting out to explore the local scenery.

Whether you want to take it slow down by the park or be more daring with your adventures, sometimes going for that walk can do just the trick after a week back at work – or to close out your holidays.

Take the family, go solo, or bring the dog for company this weekend.

Glide around at Aberdeen Family and Adult Roller Disco

When: Sunday, January 7, 1pm – 2.30pm.

Cults Academy is hosting a fun roller disco session this weekend for everyone of all ages, skillsets and abilities to take part in.

Guests are welcome to bring their own pair of indoor skates, but they can also hire a set for £2 – sizes range from a child’s size size to an adult size 12. Skate hires should be booked in advance to ensure no one misses out. They can booked alongside entry tickets.

There are a selection of vending machines located around the facility as well as lockers and changing rooms. Skating is not permitted beyond the hall. Cans and juice cups must not be taken into the hall, but sports bottles with secure no spill lids are welcome.

Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone not skating must purchase a spectator ticket.

Tickets can be booked online.

Dine with the Breakfast Club at Auctioneers

When: Saturday, January 6, 10.30am – 12.30pm.

Locals around Inverness looking for a new way to socialise and make friends in the New Year are invited to a breakfast morning at the Auctioneers Pub on Church Street.

New faces are encouraged to “look out for the red phone box” upon arrival, where the group will be sat waiting to welcome the community.

So why not grab a coffee with the Breakfast Club during their first meeting of the year – which take place weekly.

Try a new activity

Fulfil a New Year’s resolution by getting stuck into a new activity.

Try your hand at home baking, pick up a guitar, or join a sports club and kick off 2024 with a bang.