Local Hero B&B tenants claim they have ‘not been welcomed by the community’ as they make plans to move on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Local Hero B&B tenants claim they have ‘not been welcomed by the community’ as they make plans to move on

Monika and Roland Focht said their time in Pennan had not been easy - claiming it could be because they're not locals.

By Graham Fleming
Monika and Roland Focht
Monika, right, said it was with a "heavy heart" she gave up the Pennan Inn. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The current tenants of the ‘Local Hero’ B&B say they are moving on because they have not been “not been welcomed by the community”.

Monika and and Roland Focht announced their intention to give up running of the  Pennan Inn yesterday, saying a number of “unpleasant incidents” had pushed them to leave.

The married couple from Dahlum took over the premises, made famous by the 1983 movie Local Hero, in 2020.

They arrived just as Covid hit and were only allowed to trade for ten weeks initially.

Monika and Roland Focht
Monika and Roland Focht are handing over the Pennan Inn after three years. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Things picked up as they launched Northern Lights tours and transformed the restaurant into a gallery.

But after only three years at the helm of the picturesque hotel, they have decided to “draw a line” under their time at the establishment.

With their lease ending on April 1, the Focht’s announced their intention to not buy over the inn.

In a social media post, Monika said they dealt with a number of “unpleasant incidents” and “faced scepticism” from members of the Pennan community.

“Maybe it is because we are from Germany”

In a statement to The Scottish Sun, Roland said that they “not been welcomed”.

He said: “We’ve not been welcomed by the community. We are new and we have new ideas.

“It’s never been easy. Maybe it’s because we’re from Germany.

“We can’t keep everyone happy. We tried our best.

“What more can we do?”

The property is set to go on the market soon, with owner Peter Simpson enlisting Turriff based lawyers Grant Smith to sell on his behalf.

The P&J has contacted Mr Simpson for comment.

James Simpson in front of the Pennan Inn.
Owner of the Pennan Inn, Peter Simpson, intends to put the property up for sale. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Couple bid farewell to Pennan

Monika announced their intention to leave the coastal town via Facebook yesterday.

She said: “After careful consideration and heavy hearts, we’ve decided to bid farewell to Pennan, including our beloved Pennan Inn BnB & Gallery.

“The past four years have been a journey that began when we left our house and jobs in Germany in 2020 to fulfil our long-held dream of living in Scotland.

“Proudly and wholeheartedly, we brought the Northern Lights back into conversation, putting Pennan in headlines, press, and even on television.

Pennan Inn
Monika and Roland said it was their “dream” to run the Pennan Inn. Image: Duncan Brown/ DC Thomson.

“Suddenly, Pennan was busy even in winter, and we can proudly say that our tiny BnB with Aurora tours quickly gained recognition.

“However, our efforts and ideas faced scepticism within the local community.

“We experienced some unpleasant incidents that led us to where it’s time to draw a line.”

Current tenants of Pennan Inn B&B ‘draw a line’ under village after four years

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kingswells Care Home resident Ian Watson was hospitalised with a broken hip. Image: Liz Watson.
Aberdeen OAP with dementia left 'screaming in agony' while waiting hours for ambulance with…
Cookie was saved from being put to sleep by a generous adopter from Ellon. Image: Pawprints to Freedom.
Emaciated XL Bully finds forever home in Ellon after being abandoned in Surrey days…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five addresses linked with the sale of drugs and anti-social behaviour were raided and searched in Torry this morning. The intelligence led operation followed information received from members of the community and targeted the activities of low-level or street dealers. Four warrants for four addresses at Balnagask Circle, Morven Court, Farquhar Road, Oscar Road. Picture shows; Torry drugs raids. Torry, Aberdeen. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2022
Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat
Alan Bruce, who has stepped down as chief executive of Ithaca Energy.
Ithaca Energy boss Alan Bruce steps down to ‘pursue new opportunities’
Stonehaven shop owners are not used to hearing about crime in the town.
11 places to explore in and around Stonehaven and Portlethen
Louis Theroux known for his interviews with controversial figures is coming to Aberdeen. Image: BBC/Freddie Clare
Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen
KFC on Union Street.
Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC
The Stena Spey semi-submersible drilling rig.
North Sea rig firm failed to act swiftly after Storm Babet warnings
Crash happened this morning near the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry
Man taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
Early sketches of the proposed segregated cycle lane on Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Union Street: Cost of revamp could go up as bike lane design slows work
2