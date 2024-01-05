Oban man killed in quad bike accident named as probe launches into his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban man killed in quad bike accident named as probe launches into his death

The Health & Safety Executive confirmed it is "making inquiries" into the death Ronald 'Ronnie' MacLeod, co-owner of Achnalarig Stables.

By Louise Glen
The tragic incident happened on New Year's Day. Image: Facebook/ Achnalarig Stables
The tragic incident happened on New Year's Day. Image: Facebook/ Achnalarig Stables

An Oban man killed in a quad bike accident has been named as a probe into his death is launched.

Ronald ‘Ronnie’ MacLeod, who was 58, died on New Year’s Day following the incident near Achnalarig Stables in the Glencruitten area of the town.

It is understood Mr MacLeod – co-owner of the stables – was involved in the one-person collision while working on the farm.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which makes inquiries into accidents that happen while someone is at work, said they were probing the incident.

Police were at the tragic scene for several hours on Sunday.

The Health and Safety Executive are probing a death in Oban.
Achnalarig Stables near Oban. Image: Google Maps.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 58-year-old man injured in an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle in the Glencruitten area of Oban around 10.25am on Monday, January 1.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Health & Safety Executive probe death of man in Oban

Officers reported the incident to the HSE, as well as to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman for the fiscal’s office said: “I can confirm that we’ve received a report in relation to the death of Ronald MacLeod.

“We cannot speculate on the nature of any investigation at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive added: “We are aware of this incident and making inquiries.”

Quad bike victim was well-respected co-owner of Achnalarig Stables

Mr MacLeod was the co-owner of Achnalarig Stables and a well-respected man in the town and within the farming community.

It is understood that he was using a Polaris-type vehicle at the time of the accident.

A Polaris-type vehicle is a type of farm vehicle – slightly different to a normal quad bike in both its range and that it has a roof on the cart-type machine.

Achnalarig Stables says it provides riding and trekking through the "beautiful Argyll countryside". Image: Facebook/ Achnalarig Stables
Achnalarig Stables says it provides riding and trekking through the “beautiful Argyll countryside”. Image: Facebook/ Achnalarig Stables

Just two days prior, a 51-year-old woman was killed in another farming incident involving a quad bike in Kilmelford.

Her death has also been reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Friday, December 29, 2023, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on an unclassified road from the A816 junction near Kilmelford.

“Emergency services attended, but the driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, had died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Oban man dies in quad bike accident on New Year’s Day

 

