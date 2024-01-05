Oban man killed in quad bike accident named as probe launches into his death

An Oban man killed in a quad bike accident has been named as a probe into his death is launched.

Ronald ‘Ronnie’ MacLeod, who was 58, died on New Year’s Day following the incident near Achnalarig Stables in the Glencruitten area of the town.

It is understood Mr MacLeod – co-owner of the stables – was involved in the one-person collision while working on the farm.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which makes inquiries into accidents that happen while someone is at work, said they were probing the incident.

Police were at the tragic scene for several hours on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 58-year-old man injured in an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle in the Glencruitten area of Oban around 10.25am on Monday, January 1.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Health & Safety Executive probe death of man in Oban

Officers reported the incident to the HSE, as well as to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman for the fiscal’s office said: “I can confirm that we’ve received a report in relation to the death of Ronald MacLeod.

“We cannot speculate on the nature of any investigation at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive added: “We are aware of this incident and making inquiries.”

Quad bike victim was well-respected co-owner of Achnalarig Stables

Mr MacLeod was the co-owner of Achnalarig Stables and a well-respected man in the town and within the farming community.

It is understood that he was using a Polaris-type vehicle at the time of the accident.

A Polaris-type vehicle is a type of farm vehicle – slightly different to a normal quad bike in both its range and that it has a roof on the cart-type machine.

Just two days prior, a 51-year-old woman was killed in another farming incident involving a quad bike in Kilmelford.

Her death has also been reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Friday, December 29, 2023, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on an unclassified road from the A816 junction near Kilmelford.

“Emergency services attended, but the driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, had died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”