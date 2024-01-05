Nairn County sign Horace Ormsby from Deveronvale and extend Calum Mackay’s loan

Nairn County have signed Horace Ormsby from Deveronvale and extended Calum Mackay’s loan from Inverness Caley Thistle for the rest of the season.

Winger Ormsby joins the Wee County on an initial deal until the end of the season, after a fee was agreed with the Banffers.

The 28-year-old could make his debut on Saturday when Brechin City visit Station Park to play Nairn in the Breedon Highland League.

Ormsby moved up from England to sign for Deveronvale in the summer of 2022. His contract at Princess Royal Park was up at the end of the season and he was transfer-listed in November, now Nairn have swooped to secure his services.

Player-manager Steven Mackay said: “Horace is a player who we have been pursuing for a while because of the qualities that he has.

“He is quick, strong, very direct and can score goals and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the football club.

“We have always maintained that we want to bring in the right type of players to Nairn – players who have a strong mentality and work ethic and want to develop their game. Horace certainly ticks all of the boxes and we are excited to work with him.”

Loan extension

Nairn have also secured Caley Thistle winger Mackay on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old joined the Wee County in October and has netted once in seven appearances.

Manager Mackay added: “Calum has come into his own over the last couple of weeks with some really good performances and we are looking for him to kick-on in the New Year and continue his improvement.

📝We are delighted to have extended the loan deal of Calum Mackay until the end of the season. More here:https://t.co/qzYxSRcMHO#ncfc #nairncounty #ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/j0Zh5UGRp3 — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 5, 2024

“He had to wait a while for a chance in the team as he was cup-tied for the North of Scotland Cup final and joined us just after the semi-final but he has settled in well and we are now seeing the benefits of that.

“He has Nairn connections and is a really promising prospect, so we are delighted that he will remain as part of our squad until the end of the season.”