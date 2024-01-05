Nairn County sign Horace Ormsby from Deveronvale and extend Calum Mackay’s loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn County sign Horace Ormsby from Deveronvale and extend Calum Mackay’s loan

Ormsby joins the Wee County from Deveronvale, while Mackay has been on loan at Station Park from Inverness Caley Thistle since October.

By Callum Law
Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale, has signed for Nairn County
Nairn County have signed Horace Ormsby from Deveronvale and extended Calum Mackay’s loan from Inverness Caley Thistle for the rest of the season.

Winger Ormsby joins the Wee County on an initial deal until the end of the season, after a fee was agreed with the Banffers.

The 28-year-old could make his debut on Saturday when Brechin City visit Station Park to play Nairn in the Breedon Highland League.

Ormsby moved up from England to sign for Deveronvale in the summer of 2022. His contract at Princess Royal Park was up at the end of the season and he was transfer-listed in November, now Nairn have swooped to secure his services.

Player-manager Steven Mackay said: “Horace is a player who we have been pursuing for a while because of the qualities that he has.

“He is quick, strong, very direct and can score goals and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the football club.

“We have always maintained that we want to bring in the right type of players to Nairn – players who have a strong mentality and work ethic and want to develop their game. Horace certainly ticks all of the boxes and we are excited to work with him.”

Loan extension

Nairn have also secured Caley Thistle winger Mackay on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old joined the Wee County in October and has netted once in seven appearances.

Manager Mackay added: “Calum has come into his own over the last couple of weeks with some really good performances and we are looking for him to kick-on in the New Year and continue his improvement.

“He had to wait a while for a chance in the team as he was cup-tied for the North of Scotland Cup final and joined us just after the semi-final but he has settled in well and we are now seeing the benefits of that.

“He has Nairn connections and is a really promising prospect, so we are delighted that he will remain as part of our squad until the end of the season.”

