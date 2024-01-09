Six-figure renovation turns Aberdeen church tower into luxury penthouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Six-figure renovation turns Aberdeen church tower into luxury penthouse

The three-bedroom tower house - which is 200 years old - now has a gourmet kitchen and sauna after nearly two years of work.

By Bailey Moreton
Aberdeen church tower
This 200-year-old Aberdeen church tower has been turned into a luxury penthouse. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla

A 200-year-old Aberdeen church tower has been transformed into a luxury penthouse apartment after nearly two years of renovations.

The three-bedroom house tower now has a gourmet kitchen, sauna and rooftop terrace whilst retaining original features like its bell tower.

The old church tower is around 200-years-old. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla

It took nearly two years and hundreds of thousands of pounds, but now the property within Melville Court at Rose Street is ready to rent.

Aberdeen church tower
The apartment now has a gourmet kitchen. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla

“Mammoth” renovation job wasn’t the original plan for owners

Nicola Hartland, who is originally from Aberdeen, was one of those behind the “mammoth project”.

The businesswoman grew up in Aberdeen but moved to London ten years ago to work with technology companies.

The property retains its bell tower and rooftop terrace. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla
It even has a sauna. Image: ABZTower

She was initially looking for a one or two-bedroom flat so she had somewhere to stay when she was visiting friends.

But when the church tower came onto her radar, she jumped at the opportunity to take it on.

Aberdeen church tower
The plan is for the Aberdeen church tower to be made into a luxury short-term let, once the owners have obtained their licenses. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla
One of the impressive ‘Tower’ bathrooms. Image: ABZ Tower

On seeing it, she said: “Oh my goodness, look at this. You couldn’t get any more opposite from what I was initially looking for.

“We decided to take on this mammoth project and decided this was something we needed to do as a business, as an investment, as a team.”

The property now has three bedrooms. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla

Aberdeen church tower required extensive work

Nicola Hartland said the house required transformative work after it had been used as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) by students, requiring rewiring among other extensive work.

Despite this a number of developers were interested in the property.

Aberdeen church tower
The building has a bell tower and rooftop terrace. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla
The owners have gone out their way to retain original features. Image: ABZTower

The born-and-raised Aberdonian said an important aspect of sealing the deal with the previous owner was committing to preserving the building’s aesthetic and not splitting it up into multiple apartments.

She said: “It was a lot of work, everyone thought we were completely mad when we bought the place. But we had that vision.”

Aberdeen church tower
The tower now has three-bedrooms and three-bathrooms. Image: Duo Lettings/Zoopla

The plan for the future, once licenses are agreed, is to rent out the building as a luxury short-term let.

The Tower – which has its own Instagram page @abztower – is being rented out for £2,300 per month.

Aberdeen’s Atholl Hotel back up for sale at £3.2 million

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nick Duthie outside Red Robin Records
'My last resort': Aberdeen coffee shop owner launches fundraiser to save business
The High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Oldmeldrum murder-accused called himself 'angel of death', trial told
James and Julie Haig outside Haig's in Aberdeen city centre.
'We are serving 600 people a day and it's still not enough': Haig's owners…
A blue road marking with white text reading 'bus gate'
Poll results revealed: Hundreds say 'anti-car' Aberdeen is driving shoppers away from struggling city…
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott is "one of the best in the business", says Aberdeen Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik.
Under fire council chief executive Angela Scott defended as 'one of the best in…
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drug dealer with three previous convictions for narcotics has been given a further five-year prison term after police caught him carrying ?1,070 of heroin and cocaine. Rhyan Kelly, 23, was arrested after police found him with the illegal substances in a friend?s house in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on October 23 2023 Picture shows; Rhyan Kelly was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by Wullie Marr Photography (Edinburgh High Court) / Police Scotland (Rhyan Kelly custody pic) Date; Unknown
More jail time for 'appalling' north-east drug dealer from Liverpool
Stewart Milne Homes sign
Stewart Milne Group: 'It is sad that this fantastic success story has ended the…
Midmar Church.
Not for sale: No changes to church graveyard, despite kirk being on market
The flattened Greyfriars House site.
Troubled flat plans for Greyfriars House site could be scuppered as council deal-sweetener expires…
The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Atholl Hotel back up for sale at £3.2 million

Conversation