Breaking: Haig’s owners ‘heartbroken’ as Aberdeen food hall closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking: Haig’s owners ‘heartbroken’ as Aberdeen food hall closes

The business has fallen victim to soaring costs.

By Jamie O'Connor
James and Julie Haig outside Haig's in Aberdeen city centre.
James and Julie Haig outside Haig's in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The owners of Aberdeen food hall Haig’s have opened up on the “heartbreaking” decision to close the business.

James and Julie Haig have run the Schoolhill premises for 12 years.

It has its own butchery upstairs, and sells a range of quality meats and prepared meals.

A recent £200,000 expansion was completed to capitalise on the lunchtime rush, with a new ice cream counter added.

James and Julie Haig have opened up about the Haig’s closure. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

And the couple say the venue is managing to attract a healthy 500 to 600 customers every day, including dozens of school pupils.

But soaring power bills and costly rates have left them unable to turn a profit.

And Haig’s has now been closed with immediate effect, with shocked staff told that plans to reopen after a Christmas break on Thursday won’t be going ahead.

The Haig’s closure comes despite a roaring trade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The display of meat in Haig’s. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

‘Hundreds of loyal customers not enough’ to prevent Haig’s Aberdeen closure

The couple told The Press and Journal that monthly electric bills have rocketed from £1,000 to £6,000.

That doesn’t even include heating.

And the price of leasing the unit has doubled to £95,000 per annum.

James and Julie spent the festive season “trying to find a resolution” before the “devastated” pair made the painful decision.

Julie and James in Haig’s. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Julie said: “We serve 500 to 600 people per day in the shop, and it’s still not enough.

“The food hall is swallowing the profits from the rest of the business, due to the overhead costs.

“We were trying to find grants, but there was no way forward.”

‘We will put our soul into van’

However, while the Schoolhill shop is no more, James and Julie plan to keep serving customers from their popular van.

Julie told us the pair would “put their soul” into the Haig’s Direct service, which has “no overheads” attached.

James Haig hard at work. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

While most employees will be retained to work in the van, Haig’s has had to lose some workers.

A crestfallen Julie added: “It’s heartbreaking. We were like a little family, so it was extremely sad to have to let anyone go.

“But we have to protect what was working.”

The revamped Haig’s pictured 18 months before the shock closure. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

How has decline of Aberdeen city centre caused Haig’s closure?

The popular food shop is just the latest in a string of shock closures in Aberdeen city centre in recent years.

And the Haig’s duo said the closure of major chains had an impact on their takings.

James sighed that the city centre “is broken”.

Some of the dishes served at lunchtimes. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “There is no growth in the shop because places like John Lewis and Debenhams have closed.

“The people who used to travel into the city from outside it are just gone.

“We are gutted we have to close Schoolhill, we have got to know so many people over the last 12 years. To all the people we know by name, we will truly miss you.”

Haigs food hall owners, James and Julie Haig, bemoaned road closures during the pandemic. Image: DC Thomson

Do you have fond memories of Haig’s? Let us know in our comments section below

Hope for future despite Haig’s closure

They hope that, should the van prove successful, they may be able to expand the business and bring back some employees.

James added: “I have got a responsibility to my customers that I need to fill. And we see so much growth in the mobile service…

“We can bounce back.”

Keep updated with the latest city centre shop developments with our tracker.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tristan Simpson outside Aberdeen High Court. Image DC Thomson.
Oldmeldrum murder-accused called himself 'angel of death', trial told
A blue road marking with white text reading 'bus gate'
Poll results revealed: Hundreds say 'anti-car' Aberdeen is driving shoppers away from struggling city…
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott is "one of the best in the business", says Aberdeen Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik.
Under fire council chief executive Angela Scott defended as 'one of the best in…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drug dealer with three previous convictions for narcotics has been given a further five-year prison term after police caught him carrying ?1,070 of heroin and cocaine. Rhyan Kelly, 23, was arrested after police found him with the illegal substances in a friend?s house in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on October 23 2023 Picture shows; Rhyan Kelly was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by Wullie Marr Photography (Edinburgh High Court) / Police Scotland (Rhyan Kelly custody pic) Date; Unknown
More jail time for 'appalling' north-east drug dealer from Liverpool
Stewart Milne Homes sign
Stewart Milne Group: 'It is sad that this fantastic success story has ended the…
Midmar Church.
Not for sale: No changes to church graveyard, despite kirk being on market
The flattened Greyfriars House site.
Troubled flat plans for Greyfriars House site could be scuppered as council deal-sweetener expires…
The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Atholl Hotel back up for sale at £3.2 million
The Chase
Quiz host Bradley Walsh left dumbstruck by Aberdeen FC answer on The Chase
Aberdeen sheriff court
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger on Aberdeen bus

Conversation