Missing teenager believed to have travelled to Aberdeen

A teenager who was reported missing from the Bishopton area of Renfrewshire is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen.

Jayden Wallace, 16, was last seen on January 6 at around 5pm.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall and has short fair/blonde hair.

As well as this, when last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, black cap and neon trainers.

He was reported missing four days ago from Renfrewshire and is believed to have travelled to the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

Anyone who may have seen Jayden since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police via 101.