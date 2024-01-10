Revealed: On which Aberdeen street are you most likely to receive a parking fine?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: On which Aberdeen street are you most likely to receive a parking fine?

The P&J can unveil the locations in the Granite City that generated the most money from fines in 2023.

By Ross Hempseed
The P&J has uncovered which streets in Aberdeen racked up the most fines for motorists. Image: DC Thomson.
The P&J has uncovered which streets in Aberdeen racked up the most fines for motorists. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 4,100 parking fines were dished out to Aberdeen motorists, with one street raking in more than £36,500 in fines.

According to figures via a Freedom of Information request, hundreds of fines were issued on Aberdeen streets between January and November last year.

This generated more than £154,000 in revenue for Aberdeen City Council.

The P&J can now reveal the streets/roads in the city where motorists are most likely to get caught out and receive a fine.

These cover areas including the harbour, city centre and Garthdee, with motorists racking up fines on one street in particular.

Shiprow came out on top with 366 more fines issued than the next contender at 890, which generated nearly £36,500.

It has several attractions, such as the Maritime Museum, Lane 7, and the Vue Cinema as well as PureGym.

Shiprow came out on top of the list of streets in Aberdeen with the most parking fines issued. Image: DC Thomson.

Despite the numerous amenities, there is no stopping permitted on the cobblestoned road.

Some locations in the Top 10 have no stopping permitted or permit holder-only parking, restricting those who can park on them.

Despite some streets/roads issuing more fines, others produced more money.

This is likely due to the price hike from April 2023, in which parking fines jumped from £60 to £100.

More than £150,000 generated from parking fines in Aberdeen

However, if you paid the fine within 14 days, it was reduced to £50, whereas before April, you would only pay £30.

Coming in second is Marischal Street at 524 fines totalling £19, 815.

Golden Square placed third on the list with drivers racking up £16,875 worth of fines while fourth place was Stirling Street in the Merchant Quarter with more than £14,350.

Cars parked up on Stirling Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Union Grove and Garthdee Road place fifth and sixth.

While more fines were issued on Union Grove, the total cost of fines was £370 more on Garthdee Road.

There were 46 fewer fines issued on Craigshaw Street (8th) than on Garthdee Road, but it generated more cash.

Rounding out the list are Nelson Street (289), Chapel Street (288) and Montrose Drive (285).

Close to Robert Gordon University (RGU), Montrose Drive has signs indicating permit holder-only parking, likely catching out students.

Revealed: Where are you most likely to get a parking ticket in Aberdeenshire?

