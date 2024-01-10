Revealed: On which Aberdeen street are you most likely to receive a parking fine?

More than 4,100 parking fines were dished out to Aberdeen motorists, with one street raking in more than £36,500 in fines.

According to figures via a Freedom of Information request, hundreds of fines were issued on Aberdeen streets between January and November last year.

This generated more than £154,000 in revenue for Aberdeen City Council.

The P&J can now reveal the streets/roads in the city where motorists are most likely to get caught out and receive a fine.

These cover areas including the harbour, city centre and Garthdee, with motorists racking up fines on one street in particular.

Shiprow came out on top with 366 more fines issued than the next contender at 890, which generated nearly £36,500.

It has several attractions, such as the Maritime Museum, Lane 7, and the Vue Cinema as well as PureGym.

Despite the numerous amenities, there is no stopping permitted on the cobblestoned road.

Some locations in the Top 10 have no stopping permitted or permit holder-only parking, restricting those who can park on them.

Despite some streets/roads issuing more fines, others produced more money.

This is likely due to the price hike from April 2023, in which parking fines jumped from £60 to £100.

More than £150,000 generated from parking fines in Aberdeen

However, if you paid the fine within 14 days, it was reduced to £50, whereas before April, you would only pay £30.

Coming in second is Marischal Street at 524 fines totalling £19, 815.

Golden Square placed third on the list with drivers racking up £16,875 worth of fines while fourth place was Stirling Street in the Merchant Quarter with more than £14,350.

Union Grove and Garthdee Road place fifth and sixth.

While more fines were issued on Union Grove, the total cost of fines was £370 more on Garthdee Road.

There were 46 fewer fines issued on Craigshaw Street (8th) than on Garthdee Road, but it generated more cash.

Rounding out the list are Nelson Street (289), Chapel Street (288) and Montrose Drive (285).

Close to Robert Gordon University (RGU), Montrose Drive has signs indicating permit holder-only parking, likely catching out students.