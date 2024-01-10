‘Record number’ of deer hit by cars in north-east this January as New Arc boss says reporting collisions could be difference between life or death

An Ellon animal rescue group has helped more deer hit by cars in the first 10 days of 2024 than in the whole month of January 2023.

New Arc Wildlife Rescue has already responded to five incidents, compared to two in January last year.

Usually, January is the quietest period of the year for calls to the charity about deer collisions.

Co-manager Paul Reynolds is urging drivers to report any incidents as soon as possible – a decision that can ultimately decide an animal’s fate.

He said: “They are reported second or third-hand and that’s something that’s quite frustrating.”

“Every moment after it’s been hit, it’s suffering.

“I’ve come across deer that have been clearly injured days prior, sometimes weeks prior.

“They eventually starve to death or dehydrate or get eaten alive by flies and larvae.

“I think people think when they hit the deer, they assume it’s dead.”

Should it be a crime to not report it when you hit a deer?

For dogs and livestock there are laws requiring people to phone the police if they have hit them.

But those laws don’t exist for wild animals.

Mr Reynolds said: “If you hit a wild animal, because nobody owns it, legally there’s no obligation to do anything.

“So it’s more a moral obligation I would argue.

“Legally it would be very hard to enforce anything like that.”

What should you do if you hit a deer or animal with your car?

In a Facebook post, New Arc advised people to use What3Words app to help them pinpoint their location if they hit an animal in the north-east.

After pulling over to a safe place, drivers can call New Arc Wildlife Rescue (24 hours a day for emergencies) on 01358 701723, the Scottish SPCA or the police.

Mr Reynolds added: “We’re not expecting people to give up hours of their day, they’re busy rushing to work or something, I do appreciate everyone has got other things going on.

“But there’s no reason not to be able to report it.”