‘Record number’ of deer hit by cars in north-east this January as New Arc boss says reporting collisions could be difference between life or death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Record number’ of deer hit by cars in north-east this January as New Arc boss says reporting collisions could be difference between life or death

January is usually the quietest month for collisions.

By Bailey Moreton
deer hit
New Arc Wildlife Rescue responding to a deer that was hit. Image New Arc Wildlife Rescue/Facebook

An Ellon animal rescue group has helped more deer hit by cars in the first 10 days of 2024 than in the whole month of January 2023.

New Arc Wildlife Rescue has already responded to five incidents, compared to two in January last year.

Usually, January is the quietest period of the year for calls to the charity about deer collisions.

Co-manager Paul Reynolds is urging drivers to report any incidents as soon as possible – a decision that can ultimately decide an animal’s fate.

Paul Reynolds, co-manager of New Arc Wildlife Rescue. Image: Paul Reynolds/New Arc.

He said: “They are reported second or third-hand and that’s something that’s quite frustrating.”

“Every moment after it’s been hit, it’s suffering.

“I’ve come across deer that have been clearly injured days prior, sometimes weeks prior.

“They eventually starve to death or dehydrate or get eaten alive by flies and larvae.

“I think people think when they hit the deer, they assume it’s dead.”

Should it be a crime to not report it when you hit a deer?

For dogs and livestock there are laws requiring people to phone the police if they have hit them.

But those laws don’t exist for wild animals.

Mr Reynolds said: “If you hit a wild animal, because nobody owns it, legally there’s no obligation to do anything.

“So it’s more a moral obligation I would argue.

“Legally it would be very hard to enforce anything like that.”

deer hit
New Arc Wildlife Rescue responding to a deer that was hit. Image New Arc Wildlife Rescue/Facebook

What should you do if you hit a deer or animal with your car?

In a Facebook post, New Arc advised people to use What3Words app to help them pinpoint their location if they hit an animal in the north-east.

After pulling over to a safe place, drivers can call New Arc Wildlife Rescue (24 hours a day for emergencies) on 01358 701723, the Scottish SPCA or the police.

Mr Reynolds added: “We’re not expecting people to give up hours of their day, they’re busy rushing to work or something, I do appreciate everyone has got other things going on.

“But there’s no reason not to be able to report it.”

New Arc’s plea to stop ‘hit and run’ deer crashes which leave them suffering

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mintlaw dad, Andrew Smith and his partner Nancy Mead and son Louie.
Mintlaw dad to run '36 hours non-stop' from Glasgow to Aberdeen after newborn diagnosed…
Martin Dickie and James Watt at the BrewDog brewery at Balmacassie Commercial Park, Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell
James Watt claims BrewDog employee benefits are 'more generous than Living Wage' as initiative…
The High Court in Glasgow
Man accused of plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor told he can't represent himself
Tristan Simpson outside Aberdeen High Court. Image DC Thomson.
Grandad heard saying 'get your hands off me', stepdaughter of murder accused tells trial
Haigs shoppers have paid tribute to the owners and the Aberdeen food hall.
'I wouldn't buy my meat anywhere else!' Haigs fans devastated as Aberdeen food hall…
Aberdeen University lecturers are opening up about the impact of the process, behind a veil of anonymity.
Exclusive: Jobs-threat uni staff 'feel sick' at thought of returning to work after hellish…
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry 'pride' and challenges
Graham Lauder, who was found carrying an axe in his backpack in Aberdeen
'Extremely troubling': Man found with axe in his bag is jailed
The P&J has uncovered which streets in Aberdeen racked up the most fines for motorists. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: On which Aberdeen street are you most likely to receive a parking fine?
Jayden Wallace has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing teenager believed to have travelled to Aberdeen

Conversation