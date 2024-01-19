Exclusive: Asking price for Pennan Inn revealed as famous Local Hero hotel set to hit market next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Asking price for Pennan Inn revealed as famous Local Hero hotel set to hit market next week

Everything you need to know about the sale of the hotel BEFORE the listing goes up.

By Graham Fleming
Pennan Inn
The Pennan Inn is set to be put up for sale Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The hotel made famous by 1983 film Local Hero will go on the market next week.

The Pennan Inn, near Fraserburgh, will be available to purchase through Turriff-based Grant Smith Law Practice from next Friday.

The rare opportunity to run the hotel has presented itself after the previous management ‘bid farewell’ to the town last month.

Pennan Inn
Could you run the Pennan Inn? Image: Duncan Brown/ DC Thomson.

And ahead of the listing, the P&J has all the information that potential buyers (or window shoppers) need to know.

What does the Pennan Inn sale include?

The sale of the property will include everything housed between its four walls, which has been renovated recently by the previous tenants.

The hotel has three different rooms to accommodate guests which include a seating area, flat-screen TV, kettle and private bathroom.

One guest room even has a lake view, with windows directly overlooking the North Sea and, of course, the famous phone box.

The premises also has a small bar area with some seating space for patrons.

Pennan Inn gallery.
The property includes a former restaurant area turned gallery. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Adjacent to the bar, there is a room housing a gallery, formerly a restaurant dining area, which currently displays photographs of the iconic town.

What is the asking price?

So how much will potential buyers expect to pay for the Pennan Inn?

The P&J understands that the property will be priced at offers over £350,000 as the iconic hotel hits the market late next week.

However, interested parties will have to wait until Friday, January 26 when the listing goes live through Aberdeenshire solicitors Grant Smith Law Practice.

Management bid farewell to Pennan

The sale news comes after management recently announced their intention to leave after they were “not welcomed by the community.”

German married couple Monika and Roland Focht moved from their native Dahlum to manage the inn back in 2020.

But only three years later, they were forced to bid farewell to the Aberdeenshire village.

Monika and Roland Focht
Monika and Roland Focht are handing over the Pennan Inn after four years. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

They said some “unpleasant” incidents had forced them to “draw a line” under their time at the inn.

They said: “We’ve not been welcomed by the community. We are new and we have new ideas.

“It’s never been easy. Maybe it’s because we’re from Germany.

“We can’t keep everyone happy. We tried our best.

“What more can we do?”

Local Hero B&B tenants claim they have ‘not been welcomed by the community’ as they make plans to move on

