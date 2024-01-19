Exclusive: Asking price for Pennan Inn revealed as famous Local Hero hotel set to hit market next week

The hotel made famous by 1983 film Local Hero will go on the market next week.

The Pennan Inn, near Fraserburgh, will be available to purchase through Turriff-based Grant Smith Law Practice from next Friday.

The rare opportunity to run the hotel has presented itself after the previous management ‘bid farewell’ to the town last month.

And ahead of the listing, the P&J has all the information that potential buyers (or window shoppers) need to know.

What does the Pennan Inn sale include?

The sale of the property will include everything housed between its four walls, which has been renovated recently by the previous tenants.

The hotel has three different rooms to accommodate guests which include a seating area, flat-screen TV, kettle and private bathroom.

One guest room even has a lake view, with windows directly overlooking the North Sea and, of course, the famous phone box.

The premises also has a small bar area with some seating space for patrons.

Adjacent to the bar, there is a room housing a gallery, formerly a restaurant dining area, which currently displays photographs of the iconic town.

What is the asking price?

So how much will potential buyers expect to pay for the Pennan Inn?

The P&J understands that the property will be priced at offers over £350,000 as the iconic hotel hits the market late next week.

However, interested parties will have to wait until Friday, January 26 when the listing goes live through Aberdeenshire solicitors Grant Smith Law Practice.

Management bid farewell to Pennan

The sale news comes after management recently announced their intention to leave after they were “not welcomed by the community.”

German married couple Monika and Roland Focht moved from their native Dahlum to manage the inn back in 2020.

But only three years later, they were forced to bid farewell to the Aberdeenshire village.

They said some “unpleasant” incidents had forced them to “draw a line” under their time at the inn.

They said: “We’ve not been welcomed by the community. We are new and we have new ideas.

“It’s never been easy. Maybe it’s because we’re from Germany.

“We can’t keep everyone happy. We tried our best.

“What more can we do?”