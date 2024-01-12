Snow warning for Aberdeen, Inverness and Highlands as temperatures set to plunge to -3C

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the north, north-east and islands on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are set to plunge to -3C overnight on Sunday.

The warning lasts 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, with travel likely to be disrupted.

The Met Office warning reads: “Frequent snow showers will continue to affect northern Scotland through Monday.

“A spell of strong northerly winds affecting the Northern Isles and northeast Scotland during the day will also result in drifting of lying snow in places.

“Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, 2-5 cm of snow is expected in many places.

“Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours.”

Weather forecast where you are

In Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray the national forecaster said that from Sunday people should expect: “Cold with sunny spells and snow showers, giving slight or moderate accumulations with some drifting in the northwesterly winds.

“Showers perhaps merging into longer spells of snow at times.”

In Inverness, the Highlands, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, they said it would be cold with sunny spells and snow showers.

Longer spells of snow should be expected by Sunday and into Monday.

In Oban and Argyll, the forecaster said: “On Sunday it will be cold with sunny spells and a few snow showers, mainly over Argyll and the Isles.

“Risk of more prolonged snow at times later Monday and Tuesday.”