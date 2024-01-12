Snow warning for Aberdeen, Inverness and Highlands as temperatures set to plunge to -3C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow warning for Aberdeen, Inverness and Highlands as temperatures set to plunge to -3C

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow.

By Louise Glen
Snow is forecast for Aberdeen, Moray, highlands and Argyll.
Met Office weather warning issued for north and north-east. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the north, north-east and islands on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are set to plunge to -3C overnight on Sunday.

The warning lasts 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, with travel likely to be disrupted.

The Met Office warning reads: “Frequent snow showers will continue to affect northern Scotland through Monday.

“A spell of strong northerly winds affecting the Northern Isles and northeast Scotland during the day will also result in drifting of lying snow in places.

“Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, 2-5 cm of snow is expected in many places.

“Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours.”

Weather forecast where you are

In Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray the national forecaster said that from Sunday people should expect: “Cold with sunny spells and snow showers, giving slight or moderate accumulations with some drifting in the northwesterly winds.

“Showers perhaps merging into longer spells of snow at times.”

In Inverness, the Highlands, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, they said it would be cold with sunny spells and snow showers.

Longer spells of snow should be expected by Sunday and into Monday.

In Oban and Argyll, the forecaster said: “On Sunday it will be cold with sunny spells and a few snow showers, mainly over Argyll and the Isles.

“Risk of more prolonged snow at times later Monday and Tuesday.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John-Peter Barnes smashed a Tennent's glass over his friend's head. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
'Offensive' joke sees Inverurie man strike friend with Tennent's glass
The incident in which Robert Cowie died took place near his hometown of Boddam, Peterhead. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Delivery driver who knocked cyclist off bike breaks down in court as he relives…
Xergy co-founder Colin Manson.
Aberdeen tech firm Xergy opens offices in Broughty Ferry and Australia
Stuart Milne Homes' unfinished Charleston Cove development in Cove Bay, Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Group: Scottish Government lambasted over response to job losses
Danielle McCallum
'I'll never, ever give up on these dogs': XL bully owners vow to keep…
Image of Haigs and bus gate sign.
Haigs couple say fear of traffic fines has ‘killed’ the centre of Aberdeen
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
Stoneywood paper mill.
£1.2 million pay-out for hundreds of former Aberdeen paper mill workers
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters Woodhill House in Aberdeen
'It's a slap in the face': Aberdeenshire Council to write off nearly £300,000 in…
The incident occurred on Hunter Place, Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Man accused of taking Stonehaven women hostage 'likely' to be acquitted