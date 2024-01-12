£150,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen city centre

A 26-year-old man has been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £150,000 were recovered in Aberdeen city centre.

The cannabis plants were found at a property on Belmont Street at around 8.15am yesterday morning after an “intelligence-led” search by police.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of Police Scotland’s Safer City Unit, said: “A significant amount of cannabis has been seized and removed from circulation.

“It highlights our dedication to the crackdown on illicit drugs in our communities and we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Members of the public have a vital role to play in assisting us and I would urge anyone who has any information relating to drugs in their communities to contact 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”