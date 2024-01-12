£150,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£150,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen city centre

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the seizure which happened yesterday morning following an 'intelligence-led' search.

By Chris Cromar
Police raid on flat door.
Police made the discovery during a raid yesterday morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A 26-year-old man has been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £150,000 were recovered in Aberdeen city centre.

The cannabis plants were found at a property on Belmont Street at around 8.15am yesterday morning after an “intelligence-led” search by police.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The 26-year-old will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of Police Scotland’s Safer City Unit, said: “A significant amount of cannabis has been seized and removed from circulation.

“It highlights our dedication to the crackdown on illicit drugs in our communities and we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

Public urged to assist police tackle serious crime

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Members of the public have a vital role to play in assisting us and I would urge anyone who has any information relating to drugs in their communities to contact 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

