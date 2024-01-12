Young Aberdeen centre-forward Liam Harvey released and signs for Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Aberdeen centre-forward Liam Harvey released and signs for Buckie Thistle

Striker Harvey, 18, made three appearances for the Dons first-team, but has left the Reds set-up, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Elgin City.

St Johnstone's Dan Cleary blocks an effort from Aberdeen's Liam Harvey during a Premiership match in 2022. Image: SNS.
Striker Liam Harvey has been released by Aberdeen and joined Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle.

The 18-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan from the Dons at League Two Elgin City, but was recalled, and having had the remaining six months of his contract with Reds cancelled, he has now penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Jags.

Harvey played three times for Aberdeen’s first-team, having been pitched in as a substitute during the final two Premiership matches of the 2021/22 campaign – against St Johnstone and then St Mirren.

Last term, Harvey made a further sub appearance for the Dons senior side, coming of the bench in a season-opening League Cup group stage victory at Peterhead.

In 26 appearances (all competitions) for Elgin in the first half of this campaign, the teenager netted three goals.

The Elgin players celebrate Liam Harvey’s goal against Dumbarton. Image: Robert Crombie.

On his new signing, Buckie boss Graeme Stewart told his club’s website: “We are delighted to sign a player of Liam’s quality, he’s a very talented player and will add a lot to our squad.”

“We have fought off clubs at a higher level to get his signature and are thrilled to get him on board.”

“We’ve been looking for a striker since Kyle (Macleod) left and have been watching Liam for over a year.

“He lives in Elgin so is fairly local, and he’ll bring strong competition to our forward line.””He has scored goals throughout his short career.”

Conversation