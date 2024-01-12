Young Aberdeen centre-forward Liam Harvey released and signs for Buckie Thistle

Striker Liam Harvey has been released by Aberdeen and joined Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle.

The 18-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan from the Dons at League Two Elgin City, but was recalled, and having had the remaining six months of his contract with Reds cancelled, he has now penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Jags.

Harvey played three times for Aberdeen’s first-team, having been pitched in as a substitute during the final two Premiership matches of the 2021/22 campaign – against St Johnstone and then St Mirren.

Last term, Harvey made a further sub appearance for the Dons senior side, coming of the bench in a season-opening League Cup group stage victory at Peterhead.

In 26 appearances (all competitions) for Elgin in the first half of this campaign, the teenager netted three goals.

On his new signing, Buckie boss Graeme Stewart told his club’s website: “We are delighted to sign a player of Liam’s quality, he’s a very talented player and will add a lot to our squad.”

“We have fought off clubs at a higher level to get his signature and are thrilled to get him on board.”

“We’ve been looking for a striker since Kyle (Macleod) left and have been watching Liam for over a year.

“He lives in Elgin so is fairly local, and he’ll bring strong competition to our forward line.””He has scored goals throughout his short career.”