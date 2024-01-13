Aberdeen man with plaster cast on left arm reported missing

A 30 year-old man has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Jonathan Watt was last seen in the Cornhill Road area around 8.30pm on Friday.

He is described as a white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with dark curly hair and a plaster cast on his left arm.

He was last seen to be wearing a black tracksuit and black Puma coat.

Inspector Lisa Kerr said: “There are concerns for Jonathan’s welfare and we are appealing for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.

“We would also urge Jonathan to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe and well.

“Anyone who may have seen Jonathan, or has any information which could be relevant, can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3518 of Friday January 15, 2024.”