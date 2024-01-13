Inverness clairvoyant failed to predict own ‘murder’ in latest episode of The Traitors

Tracey Griffin, a clairvoyant from Inverness, failed to see her own murder on The Traitors, leaving viewers in hysterics.

The 59-year-old had been one of two contestants taking part from Inverness but was “murdered” in Friday’s episode of the popular BBC show along with fan favourite Diane.

Viewers were in stitches during the episode as Tracey, a confessed clairvoyant, failed to predict her future and the end of her run on the show.

After learning of her fate at the start of the episode, Tracey concluded the traitors must have “murdered” her because of her gift, which she felt could have made her an asset to them.

Clairvoyant Tracey failed to see her own ‘murder’

She said that whoever the traitors are, the audience knows them to be Paul, Harry and Miles, they were played “a very good game”.

This contradictory statement, where she feels her powers are an asset and then says she had no idea who the traitors were, left viewers in hysterics.

People took to social media to voice their amusement at Tracey’s “murder”.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I’m surprised Tracey didn’t see that coming.”

Someone else commented: “Wow Tracey murdered, she must have seen that coming.”

Another viewer wrote: “Tracey… wait for it … didn’t… see it… no, wait… coming.”

There still remains some Highland representation as Inverness veterinary nurse Evie Morrison remains in the game along with 12 others vying for the £120,000 grand prize.

The Traitors has become one of the most-talked-about shows in the country and is currently in its second series.