Inverness clairvoyant failed to predict own ‘murder’ in latest episode of The Traitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness clairvoyant failed to predict own ‘murder’ in latest episode of The Traitors

Tracey Griffin was one of two contestants competing on the show from Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
Tracey Griffin, from Inverness. Image: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire.
Tracey Griffin, from Inverness. Image: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire.

Tracey Griffin, a clairvoyant from Inverness, failed to see her own murder on The Traitors, leaving viewers in hysterics.

The 59-year-old had been one of two contestants taking part from Inverness but was “murdered” in Friday’s episode of the popular BBC show along with fan favourite Diane.

Viewers were in stitches during the episode as Tracey, a confessed clairvoyant, failed to predict her future and the end of her run on the show.

After learning of her fate at the start of the episode, Tracey concluded the traitors must have “murdered” her because of her gift, which she felt could have made her an asset to them.

Clairvoyant Tracey failed to see her own ‘murder’

She said that whoever the traitors are, the audience knows them to be Paul, Harry and Miles, they were played “a very good game”.

This contradictory statement, where she feels her powers are an asset and then says she had no idea who the traitors were, left viewers in hysterics.

People took to social media to voice their amusement at Tracey’s “murder”.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I’m surprised Tracey didn’t see that coming.”

Someone else commented: “Wow Tracey murdered, she must have seen that coming.”

Another viewer wrote: “Tracey… wait for it … didn’t… see it… no, wait… coming.”

Evie, a 29-year-old veterinary nurse from Inverness remains in the game. Image: BBC One.

There still remains some Highland representation as Inverness veterinary nurse Evie Morrison remains in the game along with 12 others vying for the £120,000 grand prize.

The Traitors has become one of the most-talked-about shows in the country and is currently in its second series.

The Traitors: Highlands castle set for more ‘trickery, betrayal and backstabbing’ as applications for series three open

More from Inverness

CR0042741 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Inshes roundabout, one of the busiest in Inverness with an archaeological survey planned ahead for the troubled Inshes roundabout, ahead of its major revamp. 4th May '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Which Inverness roundabout did our readers vote as the worst?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marc Forsyth was found guilty of couriering nearly ?200K worth of drugs to Inverness Picture shows; Marc Forsyth - Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by Design Team Date; 11/01/2024
Man who brought nearly £200,000 worth of drugs to Inverness behind bars
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
Scotland fans in London ahead of the Euro 2020 match between Scotland and England in June 2021. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Inverness could be set for Euro 2024 fan zone this summer
Tributes were paid to Councillor Roddy Balfour at Highland Council's meeting. Image Sandy McCook
'You don't meet too many people like Roddy Balfour': Tributes after death of former…
A collision of multiple vehicles happened on the A9 at Daviot.
Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash at A9 at Daviot
Krispy Kreme has announced the official opening of the new Inverness shop. Image: Shutterstock
Krispy Kreme reveal details of Inverness launch as first customer to get year's supply…
John and Hannah Mackay with daughter Mathilda, 2, and new son Hugo. Imager Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Disney built a village': With plans for more houses, shops, a school…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th July '21 CR0029879 The Northern Meeting Park in Inverness which has a Blue Plaque commemorating its place in highland games history.
Will £5m project to restore this 'hidden jewel' in Inverness be worth it?

Conversation