‘700 in one day’: Sledgers flock to slopes as skiers and snowboarders frozen out by conditions

Sledging fans have been coming out in their hundreds to enjoy a day on the slopes at Glencoe Mountain Resort.

Resort owner Andy Meldrum said that in one day alone 700 people enjoyed a day sledging at the mountainside retreat in nether Lochaber.

As of today – there is still not enough snow for skiing and snowboarding.

The company is hoping there will be enough snowfall soon – and they will have a longer season than the six short weeks they managed last year.

With 200 sledges on site, it has a very busy time on the slopes.

Andy said: “The weather has been stunning recently.

“Sledging is incredibly important for the business as we wait for the snow to arrive each winter.

“This winter has been no exception with 400 or 500 people a day over the festive period enjoying the experience.

“Our busiest day over the Christmas period actually saw 700 people of all ages up on the slope.”

Snowsports at Glencoe

Ski and snowboarding at Glencoe is across 20 runs and boasts eight lifts – catering for skiers and boarders of all levels.

Complete beginners can enjoy the gentle plateau runs while experts can experience the incredible variety of terrain including some of the longest and steepest runs in Scotland.

Andy continued: “The sledges that we provide for free are specially designed for a mountain environment, are safe to use, fast and fully steerable.”

Andy advised anyone planning to visit Glencoe Mountain Resort: “Mornings are always quietest as are midweek days, but even on a weekend there are always plenty of sledges to go around.

“Sledging is available daily – weather permitting – until May 5.”

As of today, there is still not enough snow for skiing and snowboarding.

Ski and snowboarding lessons are available now, thanks to man-made snow on the mountain.

The access chairlift and sledging slope are open on the slopes daily, with the last chair time placed on the resort’s website.

People are advised to arrive no later than 2.30pm for sledging.

Anyone wanting to try their hand at disc golf is asked to give themselves a couple of hours to enjoy a full session.

Sledging and use of sledges at Glencoe Mountain Resort are complimentary with a chairlift ticket costing £17 for adults and £12 for children.