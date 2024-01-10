‘700 in one day’: Sledgers flock to slopes as skiers and snowboarders frozen out by conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘700 in one day’: Sledgers flock to slopes as skiers and snowboarders frozen out by conditions

Resort still waiting for enough snow to open slopes to for skiing.

By Louise Glen
With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging, as this picture shows.
700 people take to sledging at Glencoe Mountain Resrot as the operator waits for enough snow for skiing. Image: Lauren J Fair.

Sledging fans have been coming out in their hundreds to enjoy a day on the slopes at Glencoe Mountain Resort.

Resort owner Andy Meldrum said that in one day alone 700 people enjoyed a day sledging at the mountainside retreat in nether Lochaber.

As of today – there is still not enough snow for skiing and snowboarding.

The company is hoping there will be enough snowfall soon – and they will have a longer season than the six short weeks they managed last year.

With 200 sledges on site, it has a very busy time on the slopes.

Andy said: “The weather has been stunning recently.

With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging free with a ticket for the chairlift, as this picture shows.
Sledging at Glencoe Mountain Resort is free with a chairlift ticket. Image: Lauren J Fair.

“Sledging is incredibly important for the business as we wait for the snow to arrive each winter.

“This winter has been no exception with 400 or 500 people a day over the festive period enjoying the experience.

“Our busiest day over the Christmas period actually saw 700 people of all ages up on the slope.”

Snowsports at Glencoe

Ski and snowboarding at Glencoe is across 20 runs and boasts eight lifts – catering for skiers and boarders of all levels.

Complete beginners can enjoy the gentle plateau runs while experts can experience the incredible variety of terrain including some of the longest and steepest runs in Scotland.

Andy continued: “The sledges that we provide for free are specially designed for a mountain environment, are safe to use, fast and fully steerable.”

Andy advised anyone planning to visit Glencoe Mountain Resort: “Mornings are always quietest as are midweek days, but even on a weekend there are always plenty of sledges to go around.

“Sledging is available daily – weather permitting – until May 5.”

With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging, as this picture shows.
Sledging was the activity of choice for snow seekers at Glencoe Mountain Resort. Image: Lauren J Fair.

As of today, there is still not enough snow for skiing and snowboarding.

Ski and snowboarding lessons are available now, thanks to man-made snow on the mountain.

The access chairlift and sledging slope are open on the slopes daily, with the last chair time placed on the resort’s website.

People are advised to arrive no later than 2.30pm for sledging.

Anyone wanting to try their hand at disc golf is asked to give themselves a couple of hours to enjoy a full session.

Sledging and use of sledges at Glencoe Mountain Resort are complimentary with a chairlift ticket costing £17 for adults and £12 for children.

With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging, aswell as its cafe being open seven days a week.
A view from the cafe shows that there is a lack of snow on the mountains of Glencoe. Image: Lauren J Fair.
With a lack of snow for skiing and snowboarding - Glencoe Mountain resort is offering sledging, as this picture shows.
People of all ages were enjoying snowboarding fun. Image: Lauren J Fair.

