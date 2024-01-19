The Evening Express and P&J’s ‘youngest’ papergirl – Westhill leapling to celebrate fourth special birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Evening Express and P&J’s ‘youngest’ papergirl – Westhill leapling to celebrate fourth special birthday

Isla McIntosh will still be making sure her customers receive their newspapers on February 29.

By Ellie Milne
Isla McIntosh
Westhill paper girl Isla McIntosh was born on February 29. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Evening Express and Press and Journal’s “youngest” paper girl is preparing to celebrate a very special birthday.

Isla McIntosh was born 12 days late at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital on February 29, 2008 – just 13 minutes after the clock struck midnight.

She was the first baby to be born in the Granite City on that leap day.

Most years she celebrates her birthday on March 1, but her 16th next month will be extra special as it lands on a leap year.

Even though her birthdate only takes place every four years, the teenager is still putting her customers first on her special day.

Isla McIntosh sitting on sofa
Isla delivers newspapers twice a day across Westhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Isla has delivered afternoon newspapers around Westhill for more than two years now and picked up an additional morning paper round in December.

She heads out twice a day, six days a week, and only misses a round if she has an away game with her football team, Westdyke Girls.

“I really enjoy the paper round,” she said. “They asked me if I wanted to drop the morning round when I picked up the second one, but it gets me outside and I really like going round and seeing the customers.

“Most of them will give me a wave out the window.”

Special leap year birthday for Westhill paper girl

The Westhill Academy pupil said having a leap day birthday is “a bit annoying” but feels extra special when the big celebrations come around every four years.

She is going to celebrate her 16th with her family during a weekend trip to Edinburgh.

Her mum, Diane McIntosh, said she had joked about having a leap year baby but was shocked when she actually gave birth on the 29th – 12 days after her due date.

“When we found out we were expecting, her dad joked that it could be a leap year baby which would save him a fortune if it was only every four years,” she said.

“We never thought she would actually be late or his prediction would actually come true.

Diane and Isla McIntosh sitting on sofa
Isla, almost 16, pictured with her mum, Diane McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“In reality, it worked out more expensive as every four years is an extra big celebration.

“I didn’t want to have my baby on February 29 but I soon realised it was pretty special.”

Her mum added Isla deserved to enjoy her upcoming birthday celebration as she always goes above and beyond for her Press and Journal and Evening Express customers.

She said: “One time she realised it was one of her elderly customer’s birthdays so she quickly jotted a note to say ‘Happy Birthday’ and popped it through the door, and later went back with some flowers and card.

“She really is a special girl with a heart of gold who deserves a special day.”

Conversation