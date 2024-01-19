The Evening Express and P&J’s ‘youngest’ papergirl – Westhill leapling to celebrate fourth special birthday

The Evening Express and Press and Journal’s “youngest” paper girl is preparing to celebrate a very special birthday.

Isla McIntosh was born 12 days late at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital on February 29, 2008 – just 13 minutes after the clock struck midnight.

She was the first baby to be born in the Granite City on that leap day.

Most years she celebrates her birthday on March 1, but her 16th next month will be extra special as it lands on a leap year.

Even though her birthdate only takes place every four years, the teenager is still putting her customers first on her special day.

Isla has delivered afternoon newspapers around Westhill for more than two years now and picked up an additional morning paper round in December.

She heads out twice a day, six days a week, and only misses a round if she has an away game with her football team, Westdyke Girls.

“I really enjoy the paper round,” she said. “They asked me if I wanted to drop the morning round when I picked up the second one, but it gets me outside and I really like going round and seeing the customers.

“Most of them will give me a wave out the window.”

Special leap year birthday for Westhill paper girl

The Westhill Academy pupil said having a leap day birthday is “a bit annoying” but feels extra special when the big celebrations come around every four years.

She is going to celebrate her 16th with her family during a weekend trip to Edinburgh.

Her mum, Diane McIntosh, said she had joked about having a leap year baby but was shocked when she actually gave birth on the 29th – 12 days after her due date.

“When we found out we were expecting, her dad joked that it could be a leap year baby which would save him a fortune if it was only every four years,” she said.

“We never thought she would actually be late or his prediction would actually come true.

“In reality, it worked out more expensive as every four years is an extra big celebration.

“I didn’t want to have my baby on February 29 but I soon realised it was pretty special.”

Her mum added Isla deserved to enjoy her upcoming birthday celebration as she always goes above and beyond for her Press and Journal and Evening Express customers.

She said: “One time she realised it was one of her elderly customer’s birthdays so she quickly jotted a note to say ‘Happy Birthday’ and popped it through the door, and later went back with some flowers and card.

“She really is a special girl with a heart of gold who deserves a special day.”