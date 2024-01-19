Helmsdale hotel owner brings stranded A9 motorists in from the cold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Helmsdale hotel owner brings stranded A9 motorists in from the cold

Darren Minton, owner of the Navidale House Hotel, opened his doors despite being closed for renovation works to help those stranded on the A9.

By Michelle Henderson
Navidale House Hotel in Helmsdale in the snow next to an image of owner Darren Minton helping to close the snow gates.
Local hotel owner Darren Minton helped police close the snow gates before offering support to stranded motorists. Image: Darren Minton.

weaMotorists stranded in treacherous weather on the A9 were saved from spending the night in their vehicles thanks to the kindness of a local hotelier.

Snow gates between Dunbeath and Helsmdale were closed yesterday due to poor visibility and impassible conditions.

Police were urging motorists to avoid venturing outdoors amidst the “extremely challenging” conditions as crews worked to clear the A9.

Darren Minton, owner of the Navidale House Hotel in Helmsdale, watched as cars began piling up along the route as they attempted to reach Caithness.

Concerned for their welfare in the freezing conditions, he trudged through the snow offering drinks and toilet facilities to stranded motorists.

Snow gates closed at A9.
The A9 was closed overnight due to heavy snow in the area. Image: Darren Minton.

Speaking to The P&J, Darren said they wanted to do what they could to help those in need.

He said: “We took a walk with the dogs up to the top of the road and just saw how many cars were stuck at the snow gates. The police were blocking the road at the time, so we helped them shut the snow gate and saw the cars pile up.

“We thought, we will keep an eye on it and if it looks like it is going to be closed for the night, we are going to have to try and do what we can.

“In the meantime, we went car to car and offered anybody drinks and to use the toilet because it’s a long time to be stuck.”

Local hotelier offers stranded motorists a bed for the night amidst treacherous conditions

As conditions deteriorated and police closed the A9 overnight, motorists faced the prospect of spending the night on the side of the road in their vehicles.

That’s when Darren stepped in to offer a bed to those left out in the cold.

The independently owned B&B is currently closed for renovation works, with doors set to reopen on March 18.

Sign post for Navidale House Hotel surrounded by snow.
The hotel owner described the conditions as treacherous due to snow drifts in the area. Image: Darren Minton.

With five out of their 10 rooms upgraded, the hotel owner put out a post on social media offering free accommodation to anyone stranded in the area.

Darren said for many of their guests, reaching out to them was their last resort.

He said: “It was a bit of a mad rush. We tried to tidy up the best we could and see how many rooms we had that were in a state to get ready.

“We’ve got 10 rooms here, five of which are getting their bathrooms replaced. We managed to get five rooms ready and done within a couple of hours.

“We put the post out on social, which went a little bit mad. I didn’t expect anywhere near as many people to share that as they did.

Conditions on the A9 resulted in some vehicles becoming stranded. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We filled the five rooms. It was really good to get that many people out of their freezing cold cars.

“Many of them that we were speaking to, it really was their last resort. They were going to be sleeping in their car or the van.

“We had a couple of young couples and a few workers. There was a delivery guy who was stuck in his van and there was very limited heating as the heating wasn’t working properly. That could have been bad for him.

“We didn’t charge anybody for their rooms. It was purely an act of trying to do something good in the community. We were really pleased to be able to help them and make sure they had a roof over their head and a bit of warmth for the night.”

‘It is certainly the deepest snow we have seen’

The local hotelier says it’s the worst snow he has seen, since moving to the area 18 months ago.

Darren explained: “We only moved up here 18 months ago, but it is the worst weather we have seen.

Helmsdale was subject to heavy snow showers on Thursday as an amber weather warning was issued by the Met Office. Image: Darren Minton.

“We didn’t see the snow gates shut at all last winter, so this is the first time we have seen it that bad. It is certainly the deepest snow we have seen.

“We’ve tried not to go out too much as it is safer to stay in and not clog up the road, but on the odd occasion we have had to go out, it seems a lot of snow is blowing in off the hills which makes it quite treacherous out there.”

Conversation