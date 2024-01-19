Parents raise concerns about lack of girls’ toilet facilities at Harlaw Academy

Concerns have been raised about the lack of toilet facilities available for female pupils at an Aberdeen secondary school.

According to a number of parents who have children attending Harlaw Academy on Albyn Place, only four cubicles are open.

The school has more than 1,000 pupils enrolled with hundreds of these youngsters using the female facilities.

Parents have claimed girls have only been able to use four of the toilets since the start of the school year – meaning 11 others are closed.

As the pupils are encouraged not to use the facilities during class time, the majority are trying to visit the four toilets during the 15-minute morning break and 50-minute lunchtime.

Parent looking for new school

One parent, who did not wish to be named, described the situation at the school as “really shocking”.

She added that she has gone as far as looking at other schools for her child to attend.

“They only have four cubicles for hundreds of girls,” she said. “They have nowhere to go, it’s not healthy.

“My child sent me a message from school again this week saying they’re still all closed. Yet, the boys’ toilets are open all the time.

“They try to go in-between lessons but then they are late. I’ve had messages saying my child has been late to class. It’s a desperate situation.”

Aberdeen City Council said some of the toilet facilities were closed to pupils in the past while work was carried out to “modernise” them.

Upgrades worth £45,000 were approved in June 2022.

However, parents have been told by their children that they have simply been locked.

“Other parents shared their upset too, on behalf of the pupils,” the parent added.

“Kids should be able to go to the toilet at school, they are there for six hours a day.

“They are suffering.”

Another parent said the girls at the school are “lucky” if they have time to get lunch after waiting to use one of the toilets.

She added pupils should not be restricted to a “set time” to use limited toilet facilities, including the need to access them to change sanitary products.

Girls’ toilets still ‘shut’ at Harlaw Academy

Parents said making contact with the school has made no difference, however, the council has said no concerns have been raised.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen City Council said: “Harlaw Academy has four sets of toilets each for male and female pupils.

“Of the the eight sets the female pupils’ toilets have 15 cubicles while the male toilets have eight plus 14 urinals. There is also a singular toilet identified as gender neutral as well as toilets in the physical education changing facilities.

“Supported by the council, the parent council and pupils, four of the pupil toilets have recently been completely modernised.

“Toilets are open throughout the day and are only ever closed if they require cleaning or maintenance.

“As would be the case in any school, pupils are encouraged to use the facilities outside class times in order to maximise learning opportunities. It is not correct to say that pupils are not permitted to leave classes.

“At this time, no parent or carer has approached the school to discuss any concerns in this area, but the head teacher would welcome contact and be happy to work with parents to respond to any concerns.”