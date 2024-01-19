Parents raise concerns about lack of girls’ toilet facilities at Harlaw Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents raise concerns about lack of girls’ toilet facilities at Harlaw Academy

Parents have claimed that hundreds of female pupils are being forced to share just four toilets after 11 were closed last year.

By Ellie Milne
Harlaw Academy sign
Concerns have been raised about the lack of female toilet facilities at Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Concerns have been raised about the lack of toilet facilities available for female pupils at an Aberdeen secondary school.

According to a number of parents who have children attending Harlaw Academy on Albyn Place, only four cubicles are open.

The school has more than 1,000 pupils enrolled with hundreds of these youngsters using the female facilities.

Parents have claimed girls have only been able to use four of the toilets since the start of the school year – meaning 11 others are closed.

As the pupils are encouraged not to use the facilities during class time, the majority are trying to visit the four toilets during the 15-minute morning break and 50-minute lunchtime.

Parent looking for new school

One parent, who did not wish to be named, described the situation at the school as “really shocking”.

She added that she has gone as far as looking at other schools for her child to attend.

Locator of Harlaw Academy
More than 1,000 pupils attend Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“They only have four cubicles for hundreds of girls,” she said. “They have nowhere to go, it’s not healthy.

“My child sent me a message from school again this week saying they’re still all closed. Yet, the boys’ toilets are open all the time.

“They try to go in-between lessons but then they are late. I’ve had messages saying my child has been late to class. It’s a desperate situation.”

Aberdeen City Council said some of the toilet facilities were closed to pupils in the past while work was carried out to “modernise” them.

Upgrades worth £45,000 were approved in June 2022.

However, parents have been told by their children that they have simply been locked.

“Other parents shared their upset too, on behalf of the pupils,” the parent added.

“Kids should be able to go to the toilet at school, they are there for six hours a day.

“They are suffering.”

Another parent said the girls at the school are “lucky” if they have time to get lunch after waiting to use one of the toilets.

She added pupils should not be restricted to a “set time” to use limited toilet facilities, including the need to access them to change sanitary products.

Girls’ toilets still ‘shut’ at Harlaw Academy

Exterior of Harlaw Academy.
Parents claim only four toilets are open to female pupils – while 11 are closed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Parents said making contact with the school has made no difference, however, the council has said no concerns have been raised.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen City Council said: “Harlaw Academy has four sets of toilets each for male and female pupils.

“Of the the eight sets the female pupils’ toilets have 15 cubicles while the male toilets have eight plus 14 urinals. There is also a singular toilet identified as gender neutral as well as toilets in the physical education changing facilities.

“Supported by the council, the parent council and pupils, four of the pupil toilets have recently been completely modernised.

“Toilets are open throughout the day and are only ever closed if they require cleaning or maintenance.

“As would be the case in any school, pupils are encouraged to use the facilities outside class times in order to maximise learning opportunities. It is not correct to say that pupils are not permitted to leave classes.

“At this time, no parent or carer has approached the school to discuss any concerns in this area, but the head teacher would welcome contact and be happy to work with parents to respond to any concerns.”

Vandals target Fraserburgh public toilets just hours after reopening

