Aberdeen Labour leader suspended for ‘personal attack’ on rival elected member

Aberdeen City Council’s labour leader has been suspended after he branded a rival elected member “prejudiced”.

Councillor Mohammad Tauqeer Malik, who represents Lower Deeside, has been suspended from his duties for one month after Standards Commission Scotland ruled he had breached the councillor’s code.

During a virtual proceeding held earlier today, executives voted to temporarily remove the Labour councillor after he was found to have behaved disrespectfully towards another elected official.

The ruling relates to comments he made against fellow councillor John Cooke in October 2022.

Mr Malik had attempted to be re-appointed to the Executive Committee of the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum in which he had served for a term as the only ethnic minority member.

His attempt was quashed by Mr Cooke, Aberdeen City Council’s pensions convener, who said the motion was “not competent” and that the administration had opted not to appoint anyone to the committee yet.

Mr Malik hit back, claiming SNP councillor Mr Cooke had “shown his prejudice” on the grounds of ethnicity.

‘Councillor Malik’s conduct amounted to an unfounded personal attack’

Paul Walker, Standards Commission convener and chairman of the hearing panel, said Mr Malik’s conduct was considered to be an “unfounded personal attack”.

In a statement, he said: “In this case, the panel considered councillor Malik’s conduct amounted to an unfounded personal attack on another elected member.

“The Code of Conduct does not prevent councillors from being able to express their views and opinions.

“The Standards Commission considers, however, that they should do so without making serious, unfounded allegations about other elected members, particularly if any such allegations have the potential to have a significantly detrimental impact on the reputation of their colleagues.”

During deliberations, the panel considered Mr Malik’s position that the complainer had been prejudiced and had discriminated against councillor Malik on the grounds of ethnicity.

However, the panel found “no compelling evidence” to support the councillor’s beliefs.

They acknowledged that nominating Mr Malik to the forum may have promoted equality, but did not accept that a failure to do so must be due to prejudice.

Members felt citing claims of prejudice without having a “reasonable factual basis” was “disrespectful”, given it could ruin their reputation.

In mitigation, panel members acknowledged this had been a one-off incident, with no evidence of dishonesty or concealment.

Mr Malik will now stand down from his role until mid-February.

Speaking to The P&J, he said he was ‘disappointed’ by the ruling but stressed he would continue to stand up for equality and diversity.

He said: “I am really disappointed that the Standards Commission has found against me and against the Commissioner’s own report which stated that I had protection under Article 10 of the ECHR legislation.

“Disappointingly despite this decision by the Standards Commission, there is still no minority ethnic representation on the pension forum.

“I remain, resolute in my pursuance, of standing up for equality and diversity in society and will never shirk from that responsibility.”

Councillor John Cooke has also been approached for comment.