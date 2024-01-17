Aberdeen Labour leader suspended for ‘personal attack’ on rival elected member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Labour leader suspended for ‘personal attack’ on rival elected member

Mohammad Tauqeer Malik branded John Cooke "prejudiced" after he was turned down to join a local pension forum.

By Michelle Henderson
Councillor Malik (Left) and Councillor John Cooke
Councillor Malik (left) has been suspended for a month following comments he made about fellow councillor John Cooke. Image: Kenny Elrick/Kami Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council’s labour leader has been suspended after he branded a rival elected member “prejudiced”.

Councillor Mohammad Tauqeer Malik, who represents Lower Deeside, has been suspended from his duties for one month after Standards Commission Scotland ruled he had breached the councillor’s code.

During a virtual proceeding held earlier today, executives voted to temporarily remove the Labour councillor after he was found to have behaved disrespectfully towards another elected official.

The ruling relates to comments he made against fellow councillor John Cooke in October 2022.

Mr Malik had attempted to be re-appointed to the Executive Committee of the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum in which he had served for a term as the only ethnic minority member.

His attempt was quashed by Mr Cooke, Aberdeen City Council’s pensions convener, who said the motion was “not competent” and that the administration had opted not to appoint anyone to the committee yet.

Mr Malik hit back, claiming SNP councillor Mr Cooke had “shown his prejudice” on the grounds of ethnicity.

‘Councillor Malik’s conduct amounted to an unfounded personal attack’

Paul Walker, Standards Commission convener and chairman of the hearing panel, said Mr Malik’s conduct was considered to be an “unfounded personal attack”.

In a statement, he said: “In this case, the panel considered councillor Malik’s conduct amounted to an unfounded personal attack on another elected member.

M. Tauqeer Malik leaning against a hedge.
The panel ruled, during a virtual hearing, that Mr Malik’s comments were ‘disrespectful’. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“The Code of Conduct does not prevent councillors from being able to express their views and opinions.

“The Standards Commission considers, however, that they should do so without making serious, unfounded allegations about other elected members, particularly if any such allegations have the potential to have a significantly detrimental impact on the reputation of their colleagues.”

During deliberations, the panel considered Mr Malik’s position that the complainer had been prejudiced and had discriminated against councillor Malik on the grounds of ethnicity.

However, the panel found “no compelling evidence” to support the councillor’s beliefs.

They acknowledged that nominating Mr Malik to the forum may have promoted equality, but did not accept that a failure to do so must be due to prejudice.

Members felt citing claims of prejudice without having a “reasonable factual basis” was “disrespectful”, given it could ruin their reputation.

In mitigation, panel members acknowledged this had been a one-off incident, with no evidence of dishonesty or concealment.

Mr Malik will now stand down from his role until mid-February.

Speaking to The P&J, he said he was ‘disappointed’ by the ruling but stressed he would continue to stand up for equality and diversity.

He said: “I am really disappointed that the Standards Commission has found against me and against the Commissioner’s own report which stated that I had protection under Article 10 of the ECHR legislation.

“Disappointingly despite this decision by the Standards Commission, there is still no minority ethnic representation on the pension forum.

“I remain, resolute in my pursuance, of standing up for equality and diversity in society and will never shirk from that responsibility.”

Councillor John Cooke has also been approached for comment.

Phoning it in? Increasing number of Aberdeen councillors taking part in major talks from home

