Phoning it in? Increasing number of Aberdeen councillors taking part in major talks from home

A growing number of Aberdeen councillors are taking part in major meetings from the comfort of their home.

It’s been claimed that many are choosing to abandon the chaos of an increasingly “toxic” chamber by failing to turn up in person.

And opposition leaders argue legislation is being “abused” by those increasingly opting against appearing in person.

Since the crunch budget vote last March, the number of councillors staying home has steadily grown.

Instead they are joining chamber talks remotely using Microsoft Teams computer software.

A Press and Journal analysis has found that the number of local representatives using Teams to participate in meetings had roughly quadrupled by the end of the year, rising from three to 13.

Our investigation into Aberdeen councillors using Teams found that:

Just 16 have shown up to all council meetings over the last 10 months.

have shown up to all council meetings over the last 10 months. At the last meeting in December, nearly one in three attended via Teams, the highest percentage since in-person meetings resumed after Covid.

attended via Teams, the highest percentage since in-person meetings resumed after Covid. The last time zero councillors used Teams during a council meeting was in October 2022.

councillors used Teams during a council meeting was in October 2022. Embattled councillor Kairin van Sweeden hasn’t attended a full council meeting in person since a racism row in October.

Former council leader Alex Nicoll has virtually participated in six of eight meetings since he stepped down in May.

Investigation comes amid questions on working from home

Changes to the council rulebook were pushed through in an urgent meeting in March 2020, when Covid changed turned workplaces across the UK on their heads.

In the four years that have passed, much has changed, and remote working has become a normal part of working life.

But Teams has proven problematic when it comes to council meetings…

And Aberdeen isn’t the only local authority to have questions raised about its use of remote proceedings.

Earlier this week, a Dundee councillor was needled for sewing a hat during a live-streamed council meeting.

And last November, the Provost of Inverness was found to be washing windows on a Teams call during a heated debate.

It comes after we revealed that some of the council’s most highly paid executives have below-average attendance at their Marischal College HQ, with some top decision-makers frequently working from home.

And our latest probe has led to calls for rules to be tightened, amid concerns that some are taking advantage of relaxed legislation on attendance.

Which councillors have called in the most?

One of Aberdeen’s longest-serving representatives, Northfield native Gordon Graham has been elected to six terms in the Town House.

Dating back to 1999, Mr Graham has attended more than 400 council and committee meetings yet, in recent years, he has frequently attended proceedings via Microsoft Teams.

Mr Graham has virtually accessed seven council meetings since March.

The Labour member did not respond to a request for comment.

Former leader conspicuous by his absence since stepping down

Two SNP councillors took joint second, with former council co-leader Alex Nicoll and education vice-convenor Jessica Mennie joining proceedings online six times each.

And Tory Sarah Cross won bronze, logging in via Teams five times over the last 10 months.

One can drive from Mr Nicoll’s ward (Kincorth, Nigg, and Cove) to the Town House in 15 minutes. The same can be said of Ms Mennie’s and Ms Cross’ patch (Bridge of Don).

When asked why he had transitioned to online participation in recent months, Mr Nicoll highlighted Teams’ reliable and user-friendly nature.

He told The Press and Journal: “I use these platforms for a range of local, regional and national meetings with a wide range of participants.

“Given the now widespread use of platforms for business, medical, political, educational and social contact I think most folk embrace the technology.”

Mr Nicoll appears to have warmed to the platform despite a rocky start…

In July 2021, he was caught on microphone remarking that local leaders “could bore for Scotland”.

Are Aberdeen councillors using Teams to avoid awkward meetings?

One of the more noteworthy Teams regulars in recent times is Old Aberdeen councillor Kairin van Sweeden.

Ms van Sweeden resigned from the SNP council group over controversial “New Scot” comments she made in October.

Before that furore, she had regularly attended in person.

Since then, the independent member has opted to participate in the last three council meetings from home.

However, the first-term councillor has attended a sole meeting of the pension committee at the Town House.

Ms van Sweeden did not respond to our repeated requests for comment.

Is ‘toxic atmosphere’ to blame?

While Mr Nicoll praised the technology, others suggested the rising Teams usage is symptomatic of frayed relations between elected members.

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart told us she believes that growing tensions in the chamber have forced some members onto Teams.

“I think people feel uncomfortable”, she noted.

“Without a doubt, it’s toxic.”

She told us of confusion that emerged at a recent council meeting, when she and Lord Provost David Cameron sparred over the platform’s hand-raising function.

“You aren’t on the same playing field… when it’s online,” Mrs Stewart told us.

“Teams is a good facility for people who are sick or can’t get to the chamber,” she conceded.

“But a lot more can be done when [people] are in the chamber.

Mrs Stewart has used Teams to join talks twice, but said it was necessary on both occasions. And was a better option than not participating at all.

‘Poor relationships’ to blame as Aberdeen councillors turn to Teams

Council stalwart Barney Crockett provided insight into the wave of absenteeism.

And the self-proclaimed “dinosaur” blamed a culture of “disengagement” at the council for the increase in Teams use.

“It speaks to a level of disengagement among councillors,” the former Lord Provost noted, pointing to “very poor relationships” between rival parties in the chamber.

“We never had the sort of relationships between groups that we do now”, he said.

Meanwhile, Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik believes councillors have “abused” rules which permit remote participation.

The Lord Provost, David Cameron, is in charge of allowing remote attendance. The rule is what’s known as a “standing order”, so it comes under his jurisdiction.

And Mr Malik says he should “encourage” absent members to return to the chamber.

He said: “My opinion is that the legislation is being abused by councillors.

“The convener should encourage more to attend meetings.

“When so many councillors come in on Teams it does not make for a good constructive meeting,” he added.

Is tea and cake the solution to the council’s woes?

Mr Malik also noted that councillors attending important talks via Teams have damaged the sense of camaraderie in the Town House.

“I think councillors miss talking to each other in the members lounge,” he said.

“This means that you don’t communicate with fellow councillors except on council political business.”

Mr Crockett told us that only engaging with one another on the political battlefield had led to elected members not getting to know each other as people.

In times gone by, relationships would be forged over a cuppa and a custard cream.

Reflecting on the change, Mr Crockett said: “Councillors spend very little time in the council.”

The two-times Aberdeen Labour turned independent also blamed the post-Covid closure of the council’s tea room for decreasing interaction between members.

“It’s now very rare you see more than one or two councillors in the Town House.”

So who are the best attenders?

While many are “embracing technology” and staying away, some councillors prefer the old-fashioned approach – with a 100% attendance record.

Of the SNP, Lord Provost David Cameron, his wife Hazel Cameron, current co-leader Christian Allard, Neil Copland, Donna Clark, Lee Fairfull, Ciaran McRae, Derek Davidson, Bill Cormie and Miranda Radley have attended all talks in person.

Labour’s Ross Grant, Jennifer Bonsell and M Tauqeer Malik show up all the time.

Tory Emma Farquhar has been to all meetings in person, along with Lib Dem Desmond Bouse and independent Mr Crockett.

Council co-leader defends increasing use of software

Mr Allard pointed out that the software has proven a lifeline on several occasions since being introduced.

It came in handy when Alex Nicoll had to be remotely crowned as the group’s new leader in 2022, while he was struck down with Covid.

His successor argued: “It has proven to be a very helpful development.

“It allows us to meet government ministers or attend conferences outside the city, while still being able to take an active role in council and committee meetings.

“It allows councillors to take part in meetings when their health or caring responsibilities might make being in the Town House difficult.

“Come the next election, this will hopefully mean a much wider range of folk will be able to put themselves forward.”

And Mr Allard said it “wouldn’t always be appropriate” for the Lord Provost to ask why people are choosing to attend remotely.

Mr Cameron was also contacted for comment.

The Lord Provost has had his own unfortunate experience with the software, being branded an “idiot” by a mystery critic during a crunch meeting.

