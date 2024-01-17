Huntly’s Robbie Foster transfer-listed

Robbie Foster has been placed on the transfer list by Huntly.

The 22-year-old attacker joined the Black and Golds from Fort William in December 2021 and has been a regular for the Christie Park club.

This season Foster, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, has netted eight goals in all competitions having bagged nine for Huntly last term.

It has been a busy period for the Strathbogie side on the transfer front with Michael Dangana and Lyall Booth moving to Elgin in the last fortnight and Matthew Wallace arriving from Banks o’ Dee.