Concerns grow for Aberdeenshire man last seen in New Pitsligo

Search efforts are ongoing to trace a 31-year-old man reported missing in Aberdeenshire.

Stephen Mcewan was last seen in the village of New Pitsligo on Tuesday.

He is thought to have travelled to Turriff or Banff, however, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a public appeal for information as they work to trace Mr Mcewan.

He is described as a white male around 6ft 3in, with shoulder length blonde hair and a blonde unkempt beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue camo work jacket and black beanie hat.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Mcewan or has any information as to his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1317 of January 18.