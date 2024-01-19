Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart loaned out after signing new Dons deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart loaned out after signing new Dons deal

Stewart, 17, has joined Peterhead and becomes the 12th Reds player out on loan for the second half of the season as things stand.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Alfie Stewart opened the scoring for Aberdeen against Peterhead in an SPFL Trust Trophy tie earlier this season. Image: Duncan Brown.
Alfie Stewart opened the scoring for Aberdeen against Peterhead in an SPFL Trust Trophy tie earlier this season. Image: Duncan Brown.

Highly-rated Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart has been sent on loan to Peterhead for the rest of the season – the day after signing a new Dons deal.

Midfielder Stewart, 17, joined fellow youngster in extending his Reds contract to the summer of 2026 on Thursday and will now spend the remainder of the campaign with the League Two Blue Toon.

Peterhead had another of Aberdeen’s young talents, Aaron Reid, 19, on loan in the first half of the campaign, but the striker found starts hard to come by and was recalled before being sent out to Breedon Highland League Formartine United.

The Dons now have 12 players loaned out to clubs across the SPFL, Highland League and south of the border in England.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos pictured during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos on shock and pain of watching cup disaster at Darvel…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Duk will not exit in the January transfer window
Dylan Lobban, of Aberdeen, left, and Josh Bolton, of Fraserburgh, during the clubs' Aberdeeshire Shield clash last midweek. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban sign contract extensions
Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must adopt Sir Alex Ferguson's philosophy for Scottish Cup clash with…
Formartine v Cove Pictured is Formartine Captain Craig McKeown Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 10/10/2015
Giant-killer Craig McKeown warns Aberdeen and Celtic not to underestimate Scottish Cup minnows Clyde…
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o' Dee on loan
Aberdeen's Connor Barron training with DD Advanced Coaching.
Football coaching firm boss on how likes of Aberdeen's Connor Barron are using one-to-one…
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen confirm departure of defender Or Dadia
Referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.
Clyde v Aberdeen referee confirmed; Scottish Cup fifth round draw details
Former Dons boss Alex Smith address the media following his dismissal by the Dons in 1992.
Long read: Clyde job restored former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith's faith in football