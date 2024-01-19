Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart loaned out after signing new Dons deal

Highly-rated Aberdeen midfielder Alfie Stewart has been sent on loan to Peterhead for the rest of the season – the day after signing a new Dons deal.

Midfielder Stewart, 17, joined fellow youngster in extending his Reds contract to the summer of 2026 on Thursday and will now spend the remainder of the campaign with the League Two Blue Toon.

Peterhead had another of Aberdeen’s young talents, Aaron Reid, 19, on loan in the first half of the campaign, but the striker found starts hard to come by and was recalled before being sent out to Breedon Highland League Formartine United.

The Dons now have 12 players loaned out to clubs across the SPFL, Highland League and south of the border in England.