The Adventures of Tommy: Meet Lerwick’s famous fundraising cat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Adventures of Tommy: Meet Lerwick’s famous fundraising cat

Tommy has raised thousands of pounds for island-based charities.

By Ellie Milne
Tommy the cat sitting on a worktop
Tommy is a local celebrity in Lerwick. Image: Maggie Sandison.

Thousands of people follow the adventures of Lerwick’s famous cat, Tommy, online.

The friendly feline is a much-loved celebrity in the town and a regular face at a number of shops, offices and pubs.

He even has his own bed at the Thule Bar on the Esplanade.

People who spot him out and about on his travels will share photos on his Facebook page – The Adventures of Tommy – which has more than 7,500 followers.

Tommy the cat at the opticians
Tommy is know to frequent shops and pubs around Lerwick. Image: Maggie Sandison.

He has dedicated supporters all over the world who have helped him raise thousands of pounds for Shetland charities.

Since 2020, Tommy has donated a total of £10,250 to Shetland Foodbank.

Tommy the cat exploring Lerwick

The Lerwick celebrity, who turns seven in May, has lived in the town his whole life and moved in with his current owners in December 2019.

At this point, he had already established his adventurous habits and online presence.

Tommy’s owner Maggie Sandison, who works as chief executive for Shetland Islands Council, joked she did not realise how much time she would need to dedicate to his profile.

Tommy the cat sitting on a chair
Tommy has followers from all over the world. Image: Maggie Sandison.

“He loves wandering around,” she said. “So, we document that on Facebook. He gets messages from people who say they’re coming to Shetland from Australia or America to visit because of him.

“He’s an ambassador for the island.”

Raising money for Shetland charities

At the end of each year, Maggie creates a calendar featuring photos of Tommy to raise money for charity.

These calendars are always a sell-out and can be found hanging on walls in New Zealand, Australia, America and across Europe.

Tommy the cat with four large cheques
Tommy pictured with his latest charity donations. Image: Maggie Sandison.

The latest edition raised £4,000 for island charities, including Shetland Foodbank, Food for the Way.

Some of the money also went to Shetland Cats Protection and Shetland Cat Rescue so Tommy could support his fellow felines.

Maggie added: “We sold 400 calendars this year. I had to go back for a second print run.

“I’ve supported the foodbank personally for a long time so I was keen for them to get a big donation.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Rain and wind warning
Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph…
New ferries are needed to replace ageing vessels like the Maid of Glencoul, normally the bsack up on the Corran Fery crossing. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The real ferry crisis: The north's creaking council-run ferry fleet could cost £1.2 BILLION…
Snow being cleared from A838
Snow causes travel disruption and road closures across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part in The P&J Run Fest while raising funds for five local causes.
How runners can raise funds for 5 charities by taking part in P&J Run…
Breaking news image.
'Stay where you are': Urgent warning issued by Orkney Islands Council for people to…
A winter wonderland for the snow sports enthusiasts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes
Numerous weather warnings are in place for the north of Scotland. Image: Met Office
Met Office weather warnings: What and where in the north and north-east
Kelly Anderson, from Fort William, with her free dozen doughnuts after waiting for 10 hours outside before the opening of the Inverness Krispy Kreme shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Doughnut lover queued 10 hours overnight in snow to win year’s supply of Krispy…
Queue of traffic on A9
A9 to remain closed overnight as crews work into the night to clear 'treacherous'…
Caledonian Stadium.
Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by 'flare'

Conversation