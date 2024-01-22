Popeyes confirm two locations for Aberdeen – with Union Street branch imminent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popeyes confirm two locations for Aberdeen – with Union Street branch imminent

The New Orleans fried chicken joint will open on Union Street this spring.

By Graham Fleming
Popeyes sign
Aberdeen City Council has confirmed two locations for the Granite City. Image: Shutterstock.

Popeyes have confirmed they will open two restaurants in Aberdeen, with a Union Street branch coming soon.

The New Orleans fast food joint is set to open in the former Shoe Zone unit this spring, with another drive-thru location planned for the future.

The second location is expected to be Wellington Circle Retail Park after Aberdeen City Council gave them the go-ahead back in October.

Popeyes interior
The Union Street branch may take inspiration from the Barrhead premises. Image: Popeyes.

The Altens proposal included the removal of 89 parking spaces to make way for the much-anticipated business.

Planners said that the location was chosen due to the success of the Starbucks drive-thru in the area.

A main restaurant building, a drive-thru lane and bespoke parking are all included in the schematics.

Aberdeen branch ‘just the beginning’

Popeyes will also be opening at Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street later this year.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK.

“Following the huge success of Popeyes® Barrhead, we’re thrilled to be bringing the flavours of New Orleans to fans in Aberdeen and Glasgow city centre.

“Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our new launches in Aberdeen and Glasgow will be just as popular.

“This is just the beginning for us in Scotland, and we’re looking forward announcing further plans of upcoming openings across the country very soon.”

Popeye’s Scotland expansion plan

Popeyes launched in the US in 1972 and has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

The chain is known for its “complex” flavours, which is achieved by marinating  the chicken for 12 hours and hand-battered with buttermilk and spices.

Customers queued for more than 18 hours outside the first Glasgow branch, causing traffic pile-ups at Barrhead when it first opened on September 17.

