Popeyes confirm two locations for Aberdeen – with Union Street branch imminent

Popeyes have confirmed they will open two restaurants in Aberdeen, with a Union Street branch coming soon.

The New Orleans fast food joint is set to open in the former Shoe Zone unit this spring, with another drive-thru location planned for the future.

The second location is expected to be Wellington Circle Retail Park after Aberdeen City Council gave them the go-ahead back in October.

The Altens proposal included the removal of 89 parking spaces to make way for the much-anticipated business.

Planners said that the location was chosen due to the success of the Starbucks drive-thru in the area.

A main restaurant building, a drive-thru lane and bespoke parking are all included in the schematics.

Aberdeen branch ‘just the beginning’

Popeyes will also be opening at Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street later this year.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK.

“Following the huge success of Popeyes® Barrhead, we’re thrilled to be bringing the flavours of New Orleans to fans in Aberdeen and Glasgow city centre.

“Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our new launches in Aberdeen and Glasgow will be just as popular.

“This is just the beginning for us in Scotland, and we’re looking forward announcing further plans of upcoming openings across the country very soon.”

Popeye’s Scotland expansion plan

Popeyes launched in the US in 1972 and has been carrying out a major expansion across the UK for the past couple of years.

The chain is known for its “complex” flavours, which is achieved by marinating the chicken for 12 hours and hand-battered with buttermilk and spices.

Customers queued for more than 18 hours outside the first Glasgow branch, causing traffic pile-ups at Barrhead when it first opened on September 17.